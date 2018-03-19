GOLF: Golfers raise funds for charities at captains drive-in

Rugby Golf Club

A very nice gathering at Rugby Golf Club on Sunday (March 11) saw the annual captains drive-in.

Lady Captain Judith Pegler and Vice-Captain Linda Long

The event welcomes the new captains and vice captains to their first official engagement of their year in office.

Each has one drive off the tee and the distance is measured.

The occasion can be quite nerve racking for those taking part, with plenty of good humoured banter from the crowd.

A competition is held by all other club members trying to guess the distance each participant drives, and a prize is given to the nearest guess. All money raised on the day goes to the captain’s charities namely, Myton Hospice and MIND.

Open Day: Rugby Golf Club are holding an open day on Saturday April 14.

Anyone interested in finding out more is welcome, any age and standard.

The club are keen to encourage anyone from the age of 5 to 95 years of age, from those with absolutely no experience of the game at all to regular golfers.

Registration is from 9.30am at the Clifton Road clubhouse, followed by an introduction and taster session.

Groups of ladies and men as well as individuals are invited to find out more about playing golf - in fact the more who would like to join in the open day the better.

What about an 18-hole experience, if that may be of interest?

For more information and to pre-register please call Dave on 01788 575134 or Adrian 07703 535556 or visit www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk