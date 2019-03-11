GOLF: Golfers raise nearly £6,000 for Myton Hospice

Register now to take part in free Rugby Golf Club Open Day in April

Pictured from left to right Karl Walker (immediate past Club Captain), Camillus McCarron (Club Captain), Dale Marson (Vice Captain) and Claire McDowell (Myton Hospice)

Sunday saw last year’s Club Captain Karl Walker present a donation to his nominated charity Myton Hospice. During the year members of Rugby Golf Club supported fund raising events, raising just over £8,000 with £5,917 being donated to Myton Hospice and the balance to support RGC projects, such as new winter mats.

Claire McDowell from Myton Hospice said: “You and your club have done an amazing job and you should be very proud the amount you have raised, it will make a huge difference to people who need care from The Myton Hospices. Thanks for all your hard work and support.”

Rugby Golf Club are holding an Open Day on Saturday, April 13 at the Clifton Road course. Log-in to www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk and complete the submission form or call Dave or Adrian on (01788) 575134. This event is for all, beginners, juniors, ladies, gents and even for those who play on a regular basis - and it’s free of charge. Don’t miss this opportunity or leave it too late to register.