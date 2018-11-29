GOLF: Harry probably youngest ever winner of Victory Cup

Rugby Golf Club

Rugby Golf Club’s Men’s and Mixed Presentation Evening was held on Friday (November 23). This event falls at the end of the golf season and gives members and guests the opportunity to celebrate the success of those who have achieved well during the year.

Club professional David Quinn (right) presents his trophy to winner Graham Moncur

The excellent weather and good course conditions contributed to some very good scores being returned in the club’s competitions. In particular, Cameron Snook came in with an impressive net 57 in the August Medal and Keith Unwin, a new member who joined in April this year, returned a score of Plus 10 in the Bogey Cup competition in July.

This year Club Professional Dave Quinn provided a trophy for his Professional’s competition, which is open to all sections of the club. The winner was Graham Moncur, a long-service member of the club, with a Stableford score of 40 points.

The most significant achievement was that of the Victory Cup medal competition, played in August. This competition was introduced in 1946 to commemorate the end of the Second World War and is open to all sections of the Club. The result on the day was a four-way tie on net 63 between John Amer, Harry Ridley, Gary Townsend and Adam White. This resulted in a play-off between the four, with Harry Ridley winning on the day. Harry was 14 years old at the time of the competition and is probably the youngest member of the club to win a major boarded competition such as this.