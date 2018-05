Rugby Golf Club

Following the most perfect weather a presentation was made at Rugby Golf Club for the May Day Mixed Trophy Winners. In first place were Frank & Jean Lewin with a nett 66.4, ahead of runners-up Keith & Hazel Oag with a nett 67.6 and in third place Robert & Sue Graham with a nett 69.6.

Lady captain Judith Pegler is pictured presenting the trophy to Frank and Jean Lewin.