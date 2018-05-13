GOLF: Malone’s better back nine edges out Shaw to win President’s Putter

Rugby Golf Club

Jack Malone won the President’s Putter at Rugby Golf Club last week with 40 points, defeating Chris Shaw by virtue of a better back nine.

Well done also to Neil Harper in third position. President Paul Martin’s event was a wonderful day, with 98 members taking part.

Result: 1st Jack Malone (0) 40 points, 2nd Christopher Shaw (13) 40, 3rd Neil Harper (18) 39, 4th Dean Chidlow (13) 39, 5th Joulan Greenhalgh (15) 37, 6th Nick Flower 37.

Anyone interested in joining Rugby Golf Club, which also boasts an excellent social scene, can call Adrian Evans on (01788) 542306.