GOLF: National GolfMark award for Rugby Golf Club

England Golf recognise Clifton Road club’s drive to grow the game

Rugby Golf Club has achieved a national award from England Golf, in recognition of its drive to grow the game.

The club, which is actively recruiting new members and widening its community links, has just received the GolfMark Award for the second time. This is an official seal of approval for clubs which successfully work to develop the game.

The Clifton Road club which has an 18-hole course and an established partnership with Leam Valley Golf Centre, recently attracted 26 new members – in various categories – by holding an open day for the local community.

The event was so successful that another open day will be held in September and it will become an annual event.

Club Secretary Andrew Leech, who led the club’s push to GolfMark, said: “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award. It not only recognises our aim to provide challenging golf for golfers of all abilities, but to be an asset within the Rugby community.

“We are doing all we can to encourage juniors and adults to take up or return to golf.

“This award will help RGC, drawing on all its 127 years of history, to continue to offer a warm, friendly, safe and secure environment for golf, retaining our traditions whilst modernising and adapting our offer to members, visitors and societies.

“We will use this platform, in partnership with Leam Valley Golf Centre, to take golf into schools and the wider community and will do our best to attract under-represented groups into golf.”

The award was presented to Club Captain Karl Walker by Hayley Noel, England Golf’s Club Support Officer for Warwickshire.

Hayley said: “I’m delighted that Rugby Golf Club has achieved GolfMark and that its efforts to grow the game can be nationally recognised.”

The GolfMark award was developed by England Golf and also integrates Sport England’s Clubmark award - a national standard for quality sports clubs recognised across the country.

Successful clubs develop the game by: Attracting new members and encouraging existing members to play more; using practical business planning to develop the club; offering coaching and playing opportunities for all golfers; and ensuring safeguarding policies are in place.

GolfMark brings a number of benefits to clubs including raising awareness, access to funding, business and marketing support and training opportunities for staff and volunteers.

To find out more visit www.golfmark.org