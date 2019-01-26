GOLF: New captains elected at Whitefields Golf Club

Club raises over £4,000 for charities

Whitefield’s Golf Club held its AGM on Friday, January 18 and Ivor Bourne was elected as Club captain, Jackie Edwards was elected as Ladies Captain and Mike Tyler was elected as Seniors Captain. Ivor welcomed all to the meeting and promised a very competitive, social and entertaining year for all members. Membership has increased in all areas particularly the Ladies, Seniors and Juniors. A very busy year is planned ahead with weekly competitions, social events and specific charity days. On this note over 2018 Whitefields Golf Club raised in excess of £4,000 for charities with the main recipient being the charity called Myaware. This year fundraising activities will be specifically for the Spinal Injuries charity.

The picture shows the President of the club, Phil Dobbs welcoming the new captains. Left to right are: Seniors Captain Mike Tyler, Ladies Capatin Jackie Edwards, President Phil Dobbs and Club Captain Ivor Bourne.