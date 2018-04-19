GOLF: Newcomers enjoy free coaching and play at club’s open day

Rugby Golf Club

Saturday saw Rugby Golf Club’s Open day held at their Clifton Road course. The event started at 9.30am and finished around 5pm, welcoming some 73 people with others attending to soak up the atmosphere.

At the Captain v Lady Captain game: Camillus McCarron, Linda Long, Judith Pegler and Karl Walker

The day was broken down into sessions with junior/adult coaching and experienced golfers playing the course.

There was a fantastic turnout for the free coaching sessions and the club welcomed over a dozen juniors of all ages and abilities who took part in a series of activities on the club’s practice area, supported by the club’s junior organiser and junior members, the budding young golfers had a great time putting, chipping and working on their golf swing.

Early afternoon saw the adults give golf a try, and it was great to see a mix of men and lady beginners trying the sport. The weather was also out in support with a beautiful spring day enjoyed by all that participated on and off the course.

Many of the attendees have signed up for future coaching and will benefit from the clubs’ link with Leam Valley Golf Centre, learning the skills necessary to be ready to play the course over the coming months.

In terms of the experienced golfers, 46 visiting players took part, ably supported by club members acting as golf buddies. The club received lots of positive comments about the course and the friendliness of the members.

Adrian Evans, membership director, and David Quinn, head professional, said: “The club has received expressions of interest from a considerable number of guests and we are currently processing membership application forms.

“If anyone couldn’t make the day but is interested in joining a very friendly, progressive club with a great social scene please contact us.” Email: membership@rugbygolfclub.co.uk or call (01788) 542306.

Adrian added: “I’d be happy to meet them and explain the benefits of playing golf and how to go about joining a fantastic club. We will have a second open day later in the year and hope it will become an annual event.”

Last Sunday saw the annual match between the Club Captain and Lady Captain.

The event was a match play competition with each side fielding a team of ten.

Whilst a fun day, the match is taken very seriously with the ladies traditionally winning by way of the generous allowance given by the club captain’s team, normally lots of shots and then some.

Following a close match, the men turned in an unbelievable performance to win 3&2. There was some comfort for the ladies as Judith Pegler and Linda Long, lady captain and vice-captain thrashed club captain Karl Walker and vice-captain Camillus McCarron by a whopping 4&3. In the years this competition has been running I’ve never known of such a hammering. Shame on you boys!