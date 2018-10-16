GOLF: Past captains compete at Rugby Golf Club

Round-up of results from Clifton Road course

Rugby Golf Club

Lady captain Judith Pegler, winner Hazel Oag, runner-up Julie Broom and immediate past captain Anne Hawkins

Ladies’ 18 Hole Stableford: 1st, Pam Bond 40 points; 2nd, Veronica Smith 40 points; 3rd, Julie Broom 38 points.

Men’s Medal: 1st, Sam Padimore 79-19-60; 2nd, Nigel Denton 81-18-63; 3rd, Richard Sands 79-14-65.

TOFFs Trophy (Seniors): 1st, Keith Oag 42 points; 2nd, Dave Twynholm 41 points; 3rd, Andrew Leech 40 points.

TOFFS stands for The Over Fifty Fives and the Trophy is contested by those who have played four or more inter-club Seniors’ matches over the course of the season.

The photograph shows Senior Captain Gordon Coulthard (right) presenting the TOFFs Trophy to Keith Oag (left).

The Past Lady Captains of Rugby Golf Club played their annual 12-hole Stableford competition on Friday, October 5. This year 12 ladies played in the competition. Current Lady Captain Judith Pegler, was invited to award the prizes and the prestigious Joyce Menesse Trophy. This year the winner was Hazel Oag with 28 points on count back, with Julie Broom as runner-up. After the competition, the players enjoyed lunch and were joined by other Past Captains of the club who no longer play golf. This is always an extremely convivial occasion with many reminiscences of years gone by.

The photograph shows (from left to right) – Lady Captain Judith Pegler, winner Hazel Oag with the trophy, runner-up Julie Broom and Immediate Past Lady Captain Anne Hawkins.