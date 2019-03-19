GOLF: Rising star Emily receives medal for month's great achievements

Whitefields Golf Club

Whitefields junior Emily Burdett, 15, was recognised by the club’s captain for her success this month.

Emily won the ladies’ stableford competition and also had the ladies’ highest score at the club’s first charity event this year.

Emily received a medal marking her achievement from Captain Ivor Bourne. Congratulations to Emily and the club hope she keeps up the good work.

The annual curtain raiser was held between the Seniors and the Ladies and took on a different format this year with teams of three being made up with two Seniors and one Lady.

The winners were Dawn Gardiner, Robin Self and David Elliott with a score of 77 points

The men’s March stableford was won by Mark O’Hara on 37pts, from Gary Burdett on 35 and Mark Tanner on 33.