GOLF: Round-up from Rugby Golf Club

Fundraising events support MIND and Myton Hospice

At the recent annual vice captain’s charity event a magnificent sum of £550 was raised for two very worthwhile charities MIND and Myton Hospice.

Gordon Coulthard presents Julie Broom with the Coulthard Bowl

Rugby Golf club 2018 vice captain, Camillus McCarron said: “ It’s been a fantastic day and once again the members have stepped up to the plate and raised a superb sum.

“I’m really excited about my year in office and where the club is going. We recently held an open day and the support from local people was fantastic.”

Rugby Golf Club’s thriving ladies’ section, with captain Judith Pegler, had a good start to the year when they held an open 12 hole stableford competition along with ‘scoff & shop’. The weather was excellent and they raised over £500 to be split between the lady captain’s charity (MIND), the irrigation fund and ladies’ section projects. The winner of the Coulthard Bowl (for higher handicaps) was Julie Broom with 30pts, runner-up Julie Garratt 28pts.

Sue Jones & Deb Harrad are through to the third round of the Daily Mail foursomes after beating Daventry .

The first friendly match of the season played at Rugby against Whitefields resulted in a half.

Any men or ladies who would like to join a very friendly, progressive club please email Adrian Evans, membership@rugbygolfclub or call (01788) 542306.