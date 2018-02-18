GOLF: Rugby Golf Club junior is appointed captain of Warwickshire Girls

Jessica McGhee looking forward to leading county team in 2018

Rising star Jessica McGhee of Rugby Golf Club has been made Warwickshire County Girls’ Golf Captain for 2018. She has been a member of the Clifton Road club since 2011.

2017 was a great year for Jessica, being Rugby Golf Club Juniors Captain and also playing for Warwickshire County Girls.

Jessica is studying Golf at Myerscough College in Preston.

In October last year she enjoyed a week in Turkey at the Turkish Open as part of her College course, going around with Justin Rose, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood amongst others with the scoreboards and assisting on the practice area gaining valuable experience.

In December Jessica had her winter training in Spain.

The talented young golfer is honoured to be appointed Warwickshire County Girls’ Golf Captain 2018 and she is also looking forward to a great year ahead.

Rugby Golf Club wish her every success in her year in the role.

OPEN DAY

Rugby Golf Club would like to invite anyone interested in trying the game to their open day on Saturday, April 14.

Registration is from 10.30am in the Clifton Road clubhouse, followed by an introduction and taster session.

The club are especially keen to encourage newcomers of all ages - from five to 95 years of age, from absolute beginners with no experience at all to regular golfers.

Men, ladies, groups or individuals will all be made very welcome.

For more information and to pre-register call Dave on (01788) 575134 or Adrian 07703 535556.