GOLF: Rugby Golf Club seniors play for Brian Ibbetson Trophy

Results round-up

The Brian Ibbetson Trophy (Seniors) was played at Cosby Golf Club on August 9: 1st Andrew Leech 35pts, 2nd Brian Jacks 34pts, 3rd Richard Meadows 33pts.

Sunday, August 12: August Medal (Gents): 1st Cameron Snook 75-18-57, 2nd Barry Pegler 78-15-63, 3rd Julian Webster 78-13-65.

Tuesday, August 14: Stableford (Juniors): 1st Phoebe Anderson 42pts, 2nd Ellie Wilson 37pts, 3rd Todd Lienau 36pts.

Wednesday, August 15: President’s Vase (Ladies): 1st Sue Graham 40pts, 2nd Sue Tura 39pts, 3rd Jean Lewin 39pts.