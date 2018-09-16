GOLF: Rugby ladies through to finals of national competition

Praise for Rugby Golf Club’s second successful open day

Last Saturday saw the second Open Day at Rugby Golf Club. The event was well supported with over 50 people in attendance. Dave Quinn, head professional and John Wilson created a junior and adult coaching session for visitors wishing to ‘Get into Golf’. There was also the chance for regular players to try the course. The organisers received glowing praise for the way the day was organised and executed.

A special thanks to the club’s catering team for providing refreshments throughout the day and to all those members who gave up their time to help make the day a roaring success.

If you couldn’t attend but would still like to try the course please contact Adrian Evans, 07703 535556 or Dave 01788 575134.

The club’s ladies’ section representatives in the Daily Mail Foursomes have reached the National Finals, the furthest any of the club’s pairings have achieved in the competition.

Sue Jones and Deb Harrad are in the last 16 pairs (men and women) to qualify to play in final at St Pierre, Chepstow on October 15-16.

They reached the fifth round of tournament in 2017, only getting knocked out on extra holes playing away at Leighton Buzzard.

So far in the rounds they have beaten, Whitefields - home 2&1, Daventry - home 4&3, Northampton - away 1 up, Tadmarton Heath - home 7&6, Ruddington Grange - away 6&5 (beating the pair who won the DM Challenge Trophy overall in 2015), Burton on Trent - home 2 up and Peterborough Milton - home 5&4.

Results: Ladies’ 18-Hole American Greensome competition played on September 5: 1st Julie Garratt & Diana Reid 49pt, 2nd Sandra Brazier & Karen Cowell 46pts, 3rd Helen Fleming & Linda Long 46pts.