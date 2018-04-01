GOLF: Scotland top home international at Rugby Golf Club

Always an eagerly anticipated contest at the Clifton Road club

Last Saturday saw the season opener when the four home nations played for the home international trophy - always an eagerly anticipated contest with bragging rights afforded to the winning team. As ever the competition was well supported, with a dash of national attire.

A great day with an evening presentation saw the boys from north of the border triumph by three points, second equal was Wales and England tied, with Ireland taking the wooden spoon.

It was again a wonderful occasion and tribute to the club’s great social scene that so many wanted to play in the event and enjoy great friendship with drinks all round.