GOLF: Trophy time at Whitefields with annual presentation night

Golfers raise thousands to support charity

Whitefields Golf Club held their annual presentation night last Saturday where club members received their cups and trophies for winning competitions held in 2018.

The evening, hosted by the club secretary, was a great success where after enjoying an excellent meal awards were given out to all sections starting with the Ladies, followed by the Juniors, then the Seniors and finally the main club members.

A charity presentation of £3,120 was made to Helen Critchlow, the regional fundraiser for the Myasthenia charity, Myaware, by the past seniors captain Fred Welsby. (See pictures)

The club’s past captain Paul Wilcox thanked everyone for their commitment, particularly the social committee, and commented on what a great year he had had and was certain that all members and guests had enjoyed playing golf at Whitefields.

This year the club will be running a Ladies team, a Seniors team and a club team entered in the Avon League.

Competitions are organised weekly for club members and all are encouraged to enter and hopefully be a recipient of one of the huge range of trophies at next year’s presentation night.

Ladies captain Jackie Edwards presents an award to past captain Paula Burdett

Myasthenia sufferer Ellen Richards, Myaware regional fundraiser Helen Critchlow and Whitefields Seniors past captain Fred Welsby