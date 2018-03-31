GOLF: Two great opportunities to try golf with Rugby Golf Club

Girls Golf Rocks on April 8 and Open Day on April 14

Rugby Golf Club are holding an Open day on Saturday, April 14 at their Clifton Road course.

Warwickshire Ambassadors from county girls' squads will be on hand to encourage girls trying the game at the Girls Golf Rocks sessions (Picture by Leaderboard Photography)

The event will run throughout the day from 9.30am culminating at 5pm with an indoor barbecue and fun putting games.

Later in the day there will be tips for all from Head Professional Dave Quinn, ably supported by Lauren Taylor, a Ladies’ European Tour professional, Hayley Noel of Golf England and Jess McGhee, newly elected Warwickshire Girls’ Captain.

Junior taster sessions will run until 11.30am and parents are welcome to attend.

The adult session from 12noon offer an introduction to golf (12.30-2pm) followed by a putting clinic (2pm-3.30pm) and short game clinic (3.30pm-4.30pm).

The sessions are for one and all, whether you are a beginner with absolutely no experience, through to the experienced golfer looking to try a different local course.

For beginners equipment will be provided. The coaching will be run by fully qualified staff, all DBS qualified.

Non-golfers just interested to see the workings of a modern-day golf club are also welcome. They say you never know you might like to try putting or a little chipping! A welcome pack will be given to all attendees explaining the day’s programme.

For those wishing to play golf a two-hour window between 11am and 1pm will be available to tee off with friends or the club will provide a buddy golfer to play with.

It is most important that you pre-register before the day either by contacting Head Professional David Quinn on 07939 452043 or davidquinn1971@gmail.com or Adrian Evans on 07703 535556. There’s lots more information on the club website: www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk where you should follow the prompt to register.

RUGBY GOLF CLUB’S GIRLS GOLF ROCKS

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to have a go at golf, but not known where or how to get involved- this could be your perfect chance!

Girls Golf Rocks is coming to Leam Valley Golf Centre on Sunday, April 8.

Offering free girls’ taster sessions, Girls Golf Rocks encourages girls to learn and play golf in a fun and friendly way.

It’s for girls aged 5-18 and the scheme is running in 21 counties across England, offering free opportunities to have a go at golf, with girls-only coaching courses and the chance to get out and play.

The Leam Valley taster session will be from 10am to 12noon on Sunday, April 8. The golf centre is in Southam Road, Kites Hardwick, CV23 8AA.

Organisers say it’s a great way to find out if golf is the game for you.

You’ll get together with other beginner girls to relax and play fun games.

PGA professional coaches will lead the activities and Girls Golf Rocks Ambassadors from county girls’ squads will be on hand to help and encourage you.

Any equipment you need will be provided.

You’ll also have plenty of time to chat and make new friends over refreshments.

You can wear what you like as long as it’s comfortable and keeps you warm. Trainers are fine for footwear.

If you enjoy yourself then you can go on to sign up for girls-only group coaching.

At the beginner coaching groups you’ll join a group of other girls and learn the basics during five weekly, one-hour sessions.

You’ll also have the chance to get out on the golf course and play in a team alongside the Girls Golf Rocks Ambassadors.

Coaching courses start from as little as £14.

After five weeks you’ll be fitted for a free US Kids 7 iron to help you continue to play golf.

To find out more and book your place, please contact David on 07939 452043 or davidquinn1971@gmail.com.