GOLF: Visitors take top spot in Rugby Golf Club’s Mixed Open

Hole-in-one for Harry in junior medal

PICTURED: Lady captain Judith Pegler presents the Len Reece Mixed Open Foursomes Trophy to winners Suzanne Burgess (Kilworth Springs) and Jason Baldwin (Forest of Arden).

Rugby Golf Club’s Mixed Open was held last month with 76 players taking part. The competition attracted teams from 11 visiting clubs, with many playing the course for the first time. After the long hot spell, the weather changed to wind and rain on the day but the conditions did improve as the day wore on and there were some good scores recorded.

This year the format was changed from a Greensome to a Betterball Stableford competition, which visitors seemed to prefer. There were nearest the pin prizes plus vouchers for best back and best front nine for those mixed pairs outside the main prizes.

The first prize and winners of the Mixed Open Challenge Shield for 2018 went to visitors, Suzanne Burgess from Kilworth Springs and Jason Baldwin from the Forest of Arden with a great score of 43 points on count back. Caroline and Clive Brown from Rugby came in 2nd place with 43 points. In 3rd and 4th places were Rugby members, Hazel and Keith Oag and Judith and Barry Pegler respectively with 42 points. The 5th prize was also won by a visiting pair from Ullesthorpe, Lorraine and Glenn Miller, with 42 points.

Other results:

Monday, August 6: John Harris Trophy ( Gents Over 70s): 1st Alan Hipwell 45pts, 2nd Barry Rowe 42pts, 3rd Roly Slassor 41pts.

Tuesday, August 7: Junior Stableford: 1st Ellie Wilson 49pts, 2nd Harry Ridley 40pts, 3rd Jessica McGhee 38pts.

August Extra Medal (Gents): 1st James McGill 92-30-60, 2nd Jason Colin 80-14-66, 3rd Martin Weaver 81-14-67.

Wednesday, August 8: Daily Mail and Rene Almey Foursomes (Ladies): 1st Christine Cox and Hilary Stamp 66.5, 2nd Julie Garratt and Sue Graham 67pts, 3rd Deb Harrad and Sue Jones 67.5pts.

Friday, August 9: Junior Medal: 1st Harry Ridley 83-18-65, including a hole-in-one on the 5th hole, 2nd Todd Lienau 90-15-75, 3rd Ellie Wilson 99-24-75.