GYMNASTICS: Excellent results earn places at English championships

Tumbling squad - Rugby Gymnastics Club

Last weekend 11 gymnasts competed at Fenton Manor. The gymnasts at NDP level were competing to qualify for the English and National Championships held in May and June this year.

Among the young gymnasts Charlotte Betts came 5th, Oumou Niass was placed 1st, Jake Templeman came 2nd and Amber Taylor was 3rd all scored over 75 and Oumou’s score was 80.05.

The club's NDP level gymnasts are now performing high level skills and achieved the following results: Lola Slater obtained 5th place, Sam Newberry and Eva McCreath were 2nd in their category, Izzy Henden and Maya Adeniyi were placed 3rd and Lydia Clewlow and Ruby-May Sayer were awarded 1st place.

A very well done to all the gymnasts, their hard work and constant attendance is paying off. The club will now have representation at the English Championships with Eva, Lydia and Ruby-May and all will compete for the West Midlands team at the National Semi-Finals in Birmingham in June.