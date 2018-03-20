GYMNASTICS: Exceptional performances by tumblers in regional competition

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Talented tumblers: Back row from left, Louis Davies, Ben Harris, Sam Newberry, Jake Templeman, Izzy Henden, Eve Howard. Front row, from left, Lydia Clewlow, Ruby-May Sayer, Tilly Osborne-Smith, Lola Slater, Maya Adeniyi, Florence Kinsella.

Some 14 gymnasts from Rugby Gymnastics Club entered the West Midlands regional tumbling competition in Birmingham earlier this month. All gymnasts gave exceptional performances and several qualified to compete at the National Development Plan finals in the summer as regional representatives.

National Level: Sam Newberry, Izzy Henden and Lola Slater were placed first and have qualified. Ben Harris and Ruby-May Sayer were placed second and also qualified. Louis Davies and Eva McCreath were placed third, Eve Howard, fourth and Lydia Clewlow and Tilly Osborne-Smith sixth.

Club Level: Jake Templeman, Arianna West and Florence Kinsella, first place and Maya Adeniyi second.

Congratulations to all of our gymnasts who have worked so hard to obtain such great results. Good luck to the finalists!