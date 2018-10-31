GYMNASTICS: Extremely successful competition to win 34 medals

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Rugby Gymnastics Club competitors at the Tom Wilson Invitational

Top: (Left–right): Owen Print, Thomas Jones

Middle: (Left–right): Hayden Taylor-Walton, Jacob Marsh, Max Gardner, Thomas Wilson, Taio Welch, Liam Standeven, Luke Marsh

Bottom: (Left–right): Dante Godfrey, Hayden Rankin, Isaac Berry, Jack Cooper. Michael Ganta

Gymnasts from the Men’s Artistic Squad at Rugby Gymnastics club were invited to compete at the Tom Wilson Invitational on October 7. Fourteen boys aged between six and 18 from Rugby took part, performing skilled routines on six apparatus - floor, pommel, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar.

It was an extremely successful completion for the gymnasts, who brought home a total of 34 medals - 10 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze.

All of the squad compete regionally or nationally with many training between six and 30 hours per week with their coaches, Sergiy Kotlyarov and Julie Marsh at Rugby Gymnastics Club in Lower Hillmorton Road.