GYMNASTICS: Fourth year of national squad selection for Luke

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Rugby Gymnastic Club’s Luke Marsh, 13, has been selected for the British Men’s Artistic Performance squad for 2019 - his fourth consecutive year. This national squad is for a small number of gymnasts who have been identified as having future international potential. It requires a high level of commitment and Luke attends squad training sessions every month.

He worked incredibly hard in 2018, achieving many national competition successes as well as representing the club at the Zag Junior International Cup against gymnasts from Germany, Spain, Poland, Austria and Netherlands in December.

Luke finished fourth all-round, having been placed first on floor and second on vault.

The Lower Hillmorton Road club are currently looking to relocate to new premises, but desperately need to raise the final funds for the project. If you are able to help them please go to their Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/campaign/Rugbygymnasticsnewbuild or call Development Director Gill McKee on (01788) 542617.