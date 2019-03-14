GYMNASTICS: Gold for Luke at English Championships

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Gymnasts from the Men’s artistic squad at Rugby Gymnastics Club competed at the English Championships at Redbridge Sports and Leisure Centre, Ilford at the beginning of March.

The boys competed in a number of categories, with all demonstrating their skills with high-level routines on six pieces of apparatus. Outstanding performances were displayed by Luke Marsh, 13, who competed in the U14s category, securing the title of U14s English Vault Champion.

U12 competitors Hayden Taylor-Walton and Max Gardener, U14s competitors Luke Marsh and Christian Mobsby 13, U16 Clayton Bell, 15, U18 competitor Thomas Jones, 18, and senior competitor Owen Print, 20 all represented the club.

The squad compete regionally and nationally, training over 20 hours a week with their coach, Sergiy Kotlyarov at Rugby Gymnastics Club in Lower Hillmorton Road.