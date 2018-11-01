GYMNASTICS: Regional awards for Rugby gymnasts and their coach

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Clayton Bell, Luke Marsh and coach Sergiy Kotlyarov are pictured at the West Midlands Gymnastics Association awards evening

Two Rugby gymnasts and their coach have been recognised at the regional awards. Clayton Bell, 15 and Luke Marsh, 13, from Rugby Gymnastics Club attended West Midlands Gymnastics Association’s annual awards evening on October 14, where they were both awarded the honour of West Midlands Exceptional Performance Gymnasts. Their coach Sergiy Kotlyarov was also recognised for his outstanding coaching skills and was awarded West Midlands Outstanding Performance Coach.

These awards are recognition for the incredible amount of time, effort and determination they put into their passion for gymnastics at the Lower Hillmorton Road club.