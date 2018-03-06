GYMNASTICS: Silver for Owen at English Championships

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Gymnasts from the men’s artistic squad at Rugby Gymnastics club competed at the English Championships 2018 in February, which took place in Ilford at Redbridge Sports and Leisure Centre.

The boys competed in a number categories, all demonstrating their skills with high-level routines on six pieces of apparatus. Outstanding performances were displayed from 19-year-old Owen Print who competed in the Seniors category, securing a well-deserved silver medal on vault.

The full list of Rugby Gymnastics Club’s entrant were:

U14s competitors: Luke Marsh, 12, Dylan Taylor-Walton, 12 and Christian Mobsby, 12. U18s competitor: Thomas Jones, 17.

Seniors competitor: Owen Print, 19.

All of the squad compete regionally and nationally with many training over 20 hours with their coaches at the Lower Hillmorton Road club, with Sergiy Kotlyarov being recognised as Rugby’s 2017 Coach of the Year at last week’s Rugby Sports Awards awards ceremony.