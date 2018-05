Rugby Gymnastics Club

Four Rugby Gymnastics Club National Tumblers competed at Telford International Centre, last weekend in the Silver English Championships.

This is a qualifying event and Sam Newberry (National Level 4) Izzy Henden and Ruby-May Sayer (National Level 2) and Lola Slater (National Level 1) all competed.

Ruby-May went on to medal in third place for her age group.