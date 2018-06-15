GYMNASTICS: Terrific performances by artistic squad at Pipers Vale

Holiday classes for budding gymnasts from 18 months old

Gymnasts from the men’s artistic squad at Rugby Gymnastics club competed at the GYMNOVA Pipers Vale Challenge & Cup 2018 last month, which took place at Pipers Vale Gymnastics Club in Ipswich.

Under 9s Thomas Wilson and Taio Welch

The boys competed in a number categories, all demonstrating their skills with high-level routines on six pieces of apparatus. Luke Marsh, aged 12, who competed in the under 14s category, secured all round silver medal, along with 1st on parallel bars, 2nd on pommel horse and 2nd high bar. Taio Welch, aged 8, took 1st place on vault and Hayden Taylor-Walton, aged 10, took 3rd on pommel horse.

Rugby gymnasts were: Christian Mobsby, Dante Godfrey, Dylan Taylor-Walton, Isaac Berry, Hayden Rankin, Hayden Taylor-Walton, Jack Cooper, Jacob Marsh, Max Gardner, Michael Ganta, Liam Standeven, Taio Welch, Thomas Wilson, Sam Gardner.

All of the squad compete regionally and nationally, training between nine and 26 hours per week with their coaches, Sergiy Kotlyarov and Julie Marsh at Rugby Gymnastics Club in Lower Hillmorton Road.

# Rugby Gymnastics Club is running holiday classes from Monday, August 6 through to Friday, August 10, open to non-members from aged 18 months to school age. Please call to book on (01788) 542617.

Jacob Marsh competed in the Under 12s

Under 8s Isaac Berry, Michael Ganta, Jack Cooper, Dante Godfrey, Sam Gardner and Hayden Rankin