GYMNASTICS: Two talented Rugby gymnasts again selected for national squad

Six consecutive years now for Clayton, three for Luke as they continue to show international potential

Last month Clayton Bell, 14 and Luke Marsh, 12, from Rugby Gymnastics Club attended their first British training camp of the year after receiving confirmation in December that the two talented gymnasts had yet again been selected as members of the British Men’s Artistic Performance squad for 2018.

This is a national squad for a small number of gymnasts who have been identified as having future international potential. Being a member of the national squad requires a high level of commitment and attendance at national squad training sessions almost on a monthly basis.

The boys worked incredibly hard during 2017 to retain their positions in the national squad, both achieving many national competition successes. Clayton has now been selected a consecutive six times and Luke for the last three years.

The boys train between 26 and 30 hours per week with their coach Sergey Kotlyarov at the Lower Hillmorton Road club.