HOCKEY: Games that survived the freeze - and this weekend's fixtures

REWHC Ladies 1st XI 0 Loughborough Students 2nd XI 2

The first half was pretty even, and unfortunately after Rugby missed a couple of good chances, Loughborough capitalised on a chance of their own and went 1-0 ahead.

The second half was much of the same and although Rugby more than held their own they sadly couldn’t convert the rare chances they created.

Loughborough kept on attacking, but the defence held strong, with Man of the Match Belinda Stephens making many diving saves in front of goal.

Special mention goes to Kelly for her numerous goal-line saves. Loughborough kept piling on the pressure and eventually squeezed a second goal out of the game with only ten minutes to go, making the score 2-0.

As hard as Rugby tried in the last ten the score stayed the same.

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 1 Warwick University 0

Rugby came out fighting from the outset, with some smart attacking play, and smooth passing - creating triangles around the opposition.

The goal finally came from more of a rhombus - Laura to Rach Major to Lil Gane then crossed in to Tash Wood who slow-mo hoofed it into the top of the goal.

Warwick upped their game in the second half but Rugby just kept on running, and some solid defending ensured there weren’t too many hairy moments.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 2 Olton 4th XI 3

Rugby started of the game very strongly, with quick passes around the opposition and then managed to scored the first goal. This was done by a deflection, Ellen Bucknall from the slip right from Annie Galliford.

Olton then scored an equaliser from a short corner. Rugby fought back but Olton unfortunately managed to score again from another lucky short corner.

Again the 3rds came back stronger and Charlotte scored a brilliant goal from the left post into the right corner of the goal. The score at half time was 2-2.

In the second half Rugby all played a lot better and pushed the ball forward a lot more, creating lots of opportunities and space.

Unfortunately Olton managed to score another goal making the final score 2-3 to them. Man of the Match went to Tilly.

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 3 Khalsa 3rd 1

Not a lot happened in the first half. Rugby couldn’t see anything looking into the sun and passed the ball to the opposition nine times out of ten!

The second half saw Richard Cooke score a wonder goal, a contender for goal of the season, set up from some sharp interplay with David Manning.

Cookie got himself a second goal, tapping in after some good work from Owen Armstrong.

Khalsa scored, but nerves were settled when Owen put his body on the line deflecting a cross after some neat work from James Harrison.

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 2 Olton 4th 3

Rugby started the better side, with Olton struggling to get out of their half in the first few minutes.

Their best chance of the half came when Max crossed the ball to Alex Watkins, whose reverse shot was saved.

However, in the final few minutes of the half, it was Olton who found the breakthrough, scoring with a powerful tomahawk into the bottom right corner.

Despite this setback, the 5ths managed to keep momentum in the second half, and equalised after a Wokka Snr cross found Dave Assheton at the far post, who tapped it in to equalise.

However, Olton having five substitutes at their disposal meant that Rugby were vulnerable on the counter, and despite a triple save from Theo Olifent, failed to clear the ball, meaning they eventually scored to regain their lead. Olton then scored another goal on the counter, but Rugby replied quickly with a penalty corner strike from Wokka Snr.

Rugby then pressed for an equaliser but fell just short, losing by a respectable scoreline to a side that has only dropped two points all season. Man of the Match went to Theo.

Fixtures for Saturday 9th

Men’s 1st v North Stafford 1st – Hart Field 14:00

Men’s 2nd v Nottingham University 2nd – away

Men’s 3rd v Nottingham Trent University 1st - away

Men’s 4th v Leicester 3rd – Rugby School 12:00

Men’s 5th v Old Silhillians 3rd - away

Men’s 6th v Nuneaton 3rd – Hart Field 15:30

Men’s 7th v Leicester 4th – away

Ladies 1st v Sutton 2nd – Hart Field 12:00

Ladies 2nd v Long Bucky 1st - away

Ladies 3rd v Old Silhillians 2nd – Rugby College 10:30

Ladies 4th v Sutton 6th – away