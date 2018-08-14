HOCKEY: Goalkeeper Emma helps England to World Cup silver

Over 45s team runners-up in Spain

Goalkeeper Emma Olifent helped England to win the silver medal in the Masters World Cup in Spain.

England Over 45s at the Masters World Cup in Spain

The first member of Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club’s ladies’ section ever to play at international level, Emma was part of the successful Over 45s team who had already won the Home Nations championships and UK Armed Forces tournament this summer.

England Over 45s won all their pool games, against Spain, Wales, Argentina, Russia and USA with scores of 1-0, 5-1, 2-0, 6-0 and 3-0 respectively.

It put England top of the pool on maximum points and across both pools on points and goals scored. This earned them a place in the semi-finals where they faced Australia. Despite going a goal down, England pulled it back to win 3-1 and progressed to the final where they came up against their toughest opponents yet, from the Netherlands.

“We battled to the final whistle but unfortunately lost 1-0 and had to settle for silver,” said Emma, a teaching assistant at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School. “However, it was a massive achievement and my first World Cup medal! It was a truly amazing experience and I have lots of memories to treasure.

“There were 11 England teams in the competition and ten came home with medals; five gold, two silver and three bronze, so it was a very good result all round for us.”

Emma, 45, has enjoyed ten seasons with REWHC, including three successive promotions with the ladies 1st XI, earning them a place in Midlands Division 1 for the autumn. At just short of 5ft 3in tall, at school she was told she was too small to play in goal, but has a tremendous record for the club, conceding only 12 goals last season, and 11 the year before.