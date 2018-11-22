HOCKEY PICTURES: Victory for Rugby's Ladies against Edgbaston

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

Pictures of Ladies 1st XI v Edgbaston by Mike Baker

Rugby & East Warwickshire Ladies 1st XI on their way to a 2-1 win over Edgbaston at Hart Field on Saturday

REWHC Ladies 1XI 2 Edgbaston Ladies 1 XI 1

Ladies 1s got back to winning ways this week beating Edgbaston at home, playing well at times but often giving away possession.

The goals came from Kirby and Nicki and Man of the Match went to Dr Mary.

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 0 Warwick 0

With the focus on getting back to their winning form from the start of the season, Rugby dominated the first half, with the defence deftly seeing off any attacks and the midfield and forwards working well together up the pitch with some great runs from Man of the Match Lucy.

The second half saw more pressure on the 2nds’ defence and some characteristic super saves from Ella. There were some sparks of brilliance and great passing play but not quite enough to seal the win they deserved.

Atherstone 1 REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 2

Rugby’s defence consisting of Sophie, Reagen and Maria valiantly pushed back a strong Atherstone press with Catherine, Leanne, Rachel and Christina creating plenty of opportunities in their 22. Shots on goal were unfortunately blocked by a sliding goal keeper. Two short corners were were blocked by the goalie. Chrissie rushed and cleared an Atherstone chance but they scored from a short at the end of the first half.

Rugby started the second half with determination and scored a fantastic equaliser through Nadine, set up by Reagen. Pushing back up again led to a short corner. Grace’s strike to Maria was hit perfectly into the goal. Atherstone’s reply was held up well by Switch and Reagen. Two short corners right at the end of the game were defended strongly for the 3’s first win of the season.

Man of the Match: Christina.

REWHC Ladies 4th XI 5 Berkswell 3rd XI 0

Five goals this week, with the 4ths leading 3-0 at half time. They were scored by Charlotte Wilson, Hazel Fairtlough, Jackie Adlum and two for Annie, including a a beautiful set up from Jackie and Julia. All showed great teamwork and a building confidence in the team. Great press too.

Man of the match was Hazel for some deft defending and slipping in a goal as well.

Cup results: Boys U18 2-1 Stourport, Boys U16 7-2 City of Peterborough, Boys U14 2-1 Beeston, Girls U18 6-1 Sutton Coldfield, Girls U14 5-1 Cambridge City A.

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 2 Beeston 3

Rugby started much the better side, scoring from an early short corner. They stayed in control for much of the first half, creating a few more chances through shorts but Beeston’s keeper made a few very good saves.

The second half started with Beeston pressing very high, which led to a couple of Rugby mistakes. Beeston scored a deflection early on but REWHC heads didn’t drop. Beeston were awarded short after short, but Danny Bell kept Rugby in the game with some amazing saves. With 15 minutes to go they won another short and this time Luke Armstrong flicked it towards Till on the post, who deflected it into the top right. With five minutes left Jack Fisher gave away a flick which Beeston converted. With near enough the last touch of the game they were awarded another PC from which they made it 3-2.

Man of the Match: Danny.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 2 Sikh Union 1st XI 7

The game was much closer than the score suggests, with Rugby starting strongly despite conceding an early goal. A quick response came as Paddy fed a ball through for a Gaz deflection to level. A dragflick goal before half time saw Sikh Union retake the lead.

A quick start to the second half saw a big aerial from Russ and Ryan capitalise on a rebound from Davo’s shot. A few cards were traded between and a few more goals conceded, including a stroke given away by Matt.

The game ended with a Rugby stroke which Gaz fired in. The flick was retaken for an early move from the keeper but went wide

Men of the Match: Russ and Matt M in defence.

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 7 Sikh Union 2nd XI 0

Cookie opened the scoring, after receiving the ball on the right and beating the keeper. Rugby enjoyed long periods of strong attacking hockey and numerous goals, with Giles Morrison on the scorecard from a short, and Ethan Mannion from a nonchalant one-handed reverse sweep. David Manning added two, the second via a deflection from Nick Foster. Peter Willis scored one and before Manning made it seven, completing his hat-trick for Man of the Match.

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 1 Warwick Uni 4th XI 2

The 5s ended their three-game winning streak with a loss to last season’s champions. Rugby started well, but deteriorated as the half went on, constantly giving the ball away, which resulted in Warwick Uni scoring two goals just before the break. It could have been more without some good saves from Charlie. Rugby got more into the game in the second half, looking the better side for most of it, and managed to pull one back through an own goal. Despite a succession of penalty corners at the end, they failed to score an equaliser.

Man of the Match: Adam.

Northampton Saints 5ths 1 REWHC 6th XI 1

In an incident-packed game, Charlie C, Gareth and Andy Simpson all played out of their skins to deny Saints any reward for their superiority. The tide started to turn as Spraget (major), Olly and Jimmy all worked exceptionally hard, setting Archie (Man of the Match), Spraget (minor) and Charlie M free to create several chances of their own. A string of short corners followed for Rugby, one converted by Richard.

Then a curious incident saw the captain green carded after a Rugby substitute had commented on a decicision by the umpire in a less than favourable manner.

Rugby continued to defend well, until the equaliser deflected in by the captain from a short corner.

Rugby maybe had just the better of the second-half play, with Freddie Taylor making two more great saves. The whole team deserves great credit for playing out a very hard-fought draw.

Cup results: Boys U18 2-1 Stourport, Boys U16 7-2 City of Peterborough, Boys U14 2-1 Beeston, Girls U18 6-1 Sutton Coldfield, Girls U14 5-1 Cambridge City A.

Fixtures for Saturday 24th:

Ladies 1s v Stourport 2s away

Ladies 2s v Leamington 2s – Rugby College 1230

Ladies 3s v Hampton 3s – Rugby College 1030

Ladies 4s v Leamington 4s away

Men’s 1s v Edgbaston 1s – Hart Field 1400

Men’s 2s v Harborne 2s away

Men’s 3s v University of Nottingham 3s away

Men’s 4s v Oundle 1s – Rugby School 1200

Men’s 5s v Warwick 4s away

Men’s 6s v Coalville 4s – Hart Field 1530

Men’s 7s v Nuneaton 3s away

Sunday 25th

Vets 11:30 Hart Field

Mixed 1400 Hart Field