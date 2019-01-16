HOCKEY PICTURES: Victory for Rugby's Men's 1st XI over Warwick

Pictures by Mike Baker

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 4 Warwick 1

Pictures from Rugby & East Warwickshire Men's 1st XI v Warwick

Danny Bell turned in a Man of the Match performance making some scintillating saves. Warwick may have wanted a dry January but it was raining goals in the first half with Luke Armstrong powering in from a PCA, Alex Hamant and Chris Graham all firing home.

Alex H neatly deflected the second whilst the pick of the bunch was a beautifully unorthodox Tom Robson run and reverse stick cross, culminating in a deflection master class from Chris Graham.

Warwick started strongly after the break and scored early on. Jacob Till’s second half length-of-the-pitch chase for a dead ball epitomised the gulf in fitness and determination between the two sides. Alex H was clearly on jug avoidance duties as the ensuing pass flashed across several REW attackers. Moments later Alex H robbed the Warwick keeper and emphatically finished with a reverse stick diving shot.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 0 Stratford 1st XI 5

.

The 2nds were 0-0 at half time, which offered hope but struggled to make clear cut chances and after going a few goals down, the game couldn’t be salvaged. Cards from Alex Watkins, Gareth Unett and the skipper didn’t help. Man of the match went to Lee Marriott for excellent midfield play.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 1 Nottingham Players 2

A close game saw the better team get frustrated and end up losing. The first 15 minutes saw Rugby struggle to handle the formation change (2-3-3-2) and allowed players to maintain possession and score. Rugby woke up, with Ryan winning two short corners for feet on the goal line which went unconverted.

The second half saw much better play from Rugby, but a short corner rebound saw Nottingham go 2-0 up against the run of play. Some uncharacteristically good passing finished with Davo setting up Ethan for an open goal. Despite more pressure Rugby could not find away through.

.

Cov &N Warwick 3rd XI 0 REWHC 5ths XI 8

The 5s kept their first clean sheet of the season against bottom of the league. They took the lead through Tom W, before a brilliant reverse volley from Harry doubled it. Owen then scored two skilful goals to be 4-0 at half-time, before completing his hat-trick after the break.

Owen then added his fourth and Rugby’s sixth. Keith added a stright strike from a penalty corner from a Dave injection. Max injected to Owen for the next, who slipped it left to Harry.

Man of the Match: Harry for two goals, two assists and good work rate throughout.

REWHC Men’s O40s 4 Belper O40s 1

Rugby started well, dominating play with progress up both flanks from Wokka, John L and Chris and a solid core left Belper resorting to long balls which Russ and Rich picked off easily. Luke, Gigsy and Davo were proving a handful up front. Pressure on the D told as Leigh crossed in and the ball fell kindly to Luke to tap in. Belper then bundled one in. Heads could have dropped but very quickly Luke tapped in a second. Rugby began to dominate with Man of the Match Simon running the show from quarterback. Spraggy, John N and Stuart were tireless in cutting off Belper passes. Wokka found Leigh in the D and the ball was deflected in for an own goal.

Rugby dominated second half with Danny making a few great saves. A great move for best goal of game was deflected for Davo to volley in from behind him on reverse.

Rugby & East Warwickshire Ladies 1st XI 9 Kettering Ladies 1st XI 1

The first goal came from a revsere hit from Nicki Siarbawa, with the second from great team work down the right, Roggie finding Nicki at the P-spot for a tap in.

Nicki sealed her hat-trick early in the second half, from a well-worked short corner with a perfect injection from Stacey to Belinda to stop. At the other end Emma Olifent’s goalkeeping was too strong with some great double saves. Stacey’s determination paid off to make it 4-0. Kettering had a break away to score their only goal. Soon after, a short corner broke down, leaving Belinda for a straight strike into the keeper’s pads and Lucy to make it 5-1. Great work from Charlie and Katie in midfield found Jen at the top of the D for a perfect pass to Roggie to dribble in. Kirby took a reverse shot for 7-1. Jen and Kirby set up Nicki for her fourth before a late short corner saw Kelly and Jen combine to find Nicki in the centre to seal her fifth.

Man of the match: Stacey for her great determination in midfield.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 2 Solihull 3

A strong start from Rugby with plenty of quick 1-2s saw Evie Scutt score an early goal, with a great assist from Jess. Another strong push forward as a team meant Nadine lifted the ball into the goal. Seven minutes in and Rugby were 2-0 up, but a lapse in concentration meant Solihull scored just before half-time.

An aggressive start to the second half from Solihull saw a swift goal for 2-2. Frustrating play from Rugby saw Solihull score a third before the game came to a close at 2-3.

REWH Ladies 4th XI 3 Leamington 5th XI 0

The first half was high on missed opportunities and lucky breaks in defence. The faster and fitter Leamington side won a lot of short corners, but thanks to a cracking goal from Abi Rugby managed to go into half time ahead.

Rugby were better in the second half, particular the young midfielders Erin, Christina and Tilly. Leamington were still trying to close them down at every opportunity but Abi came through with two further beautifully struck goals.

Man of the Match was by far and away debutante goalkeeper Gracie, for amazing efforts against the never-ending Leamington attacks.