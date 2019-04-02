HOCKEY ROUND-UP: Summaries from Saturday's games

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

REWHC Men’s 1st 3

Action pictures all from the Ladies 1sts' 2-2 draw with Stourport. The ladies have achieved their fourth successive promotion and will play in the Midlands Premier Division next season. Pictures by Mike Baker.

Warwick 1st 2

The 1st team managed to end the season on a high with a 3-2 win away to Warwick, with goals from Adam Hewitt and Jacob Till.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 2

Stratford 1sts 5

.

Rugby didn’t end the season the way they wanted to and despite leading at half time 2-1, lost to already crowned league champions Stratford 5-2.

Two goals from Man of the Match Gareth Unett pulled Rugby back into the game before half time, but the onslaught of short corners in the second half let Stratford back in, despite many many saves from Danny Bell.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 2

Nottingham Players 1st 1

.

Despite only having 11 players on a warm day, the speed and newfound youth of the 3s allowed them to dominate the majority of the half, with Nottingham never testing the goal. David Odwell managed to break through and score a strike into the bottom corner before he deflected a short corner from Russ to go 2-0 up at half time.

The heat began to kick in in the second half and Rugby started to slow, with Henry Berridge feeling it the most after a first-half knock. A short corner goal found its way in, despite a good block from Russ Watling. Despite this Rugby held on as the 6s winning ways rubbed off on them. Man of the Match went to debutant George Spraget.

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 6

Leamington 2nd 1

.

Rugby didn’t take long to assert themselves with good passing, transferring of the ball and five goals before half time. Perhaps knowing Leam weren’t going to claw six back they went off the boil in the second half, finishing 6-1 in a brilliant game to finish the season.

Scorers included Richard Cook 2, James Harrison 2 and Rob Hedderwick.

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 5

C&NW 3rd 0

A break down the right saw Keith find a gap at the keeper’s near post to open the scoring. Despite Rugby’s dominance, they made things hard for themselves by over-dribbling. However, Isaac set up Max for a team goal of over ten passes.

The second half saw a shuffle round. Tom received the ball from Adam at the top of the D, and scored with an accurate strike. Wokka tapped Keith’s cross into the roof of the net for 4-0. A brilliant save from their keeper denied Paul, but with 30 seconds to go, he finally got his goal from an Adam cross, albeit from a large deflection off an opposition stick, to top off a 5-0 win.

REWHC Ladies 1st XI 2

Stourport 2

Rugby managed to go 2-0 up through Lucy Gribben’s calmly placed shot and Nicki Siarbawa’s powerful strike.

What followed was a battle and sadly Rugby couldn’t clinch a final win. Under 16 international, Kirby Harris very nearly scored a new goal of the season by smashing the crossbar from the top of the D. Belinda made another goal line dive/save. Lil ‘the brave’ turned out and joined the battle, having already played for the 2s and almost certainly with a broken finger. Stourport managed to pull two goals back but Emma Olifent made sure the 1sts still salvaged one point with an impressive last-minute save.

REWHC Ladies 2nd 0

Old Silhillians 1

Despite lots of hard work throughout the game and a goal from Regan (in the wrong net), Rugby fell to Old Sills in the blazing sun. Good defending from Rach, Is B, Regan and Emily as well as strong saves from Ella.

Man of the Match: Rach.

Rugby Ladies 3rd XI 4

Cov & North Warwickshire 2nd 1

With 12 players and a five-week winning streak, Rugby headed out strongly. Within five minutes Evie H had deflected the ball onto the backboard from a cross into the D from Annie. This was soon followed by another deflection of a pass into the D from Julia, on the left post by Grace.

In the second half Sharron scored from a one-on-one with the keeper. With a lucky break Cov managed to surprise Rugby’s defence and make it 3-1. With less than ten minutes left Rugby were determined to find another goal. With a powerful drive Regan released it into the D with Grace on the P spot, scoring the fourth.

REWHC Ladies 4th XI 0

Long Buckby 2nd 6

After an early goal for Long Buckby and an injury to Jacqui, Rugby kept chasing the game and could not find a way in front. What followed was not pretty. They did actually manage quite a few attacks in the Long Buckby D and created some great goal opportunities. Long Buckby had short corners well in double figures. however, to the immense credit of the defence, not one was converted into a goal.

Fixtures for Saturday, April 6:

Ladies 2nd – Hampton 1st away

Ladies 3rd – Edgbaston 4th away

Ladies 4th – Nuneaton 3rd away