HOCKEY: Saturday's fixtures as season draws to a close

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club fixtures for Saturday, March 30:

Men‘s 1st v Warwick 1st away

Men’s 2nd v Stratford 1st – Hart Field 1200

Men’s 3rd v Nottingham Players 1st – Rugby School 1200

Men’s 4th v Leamington 2nd away

Men’s 5th v Coventry and North Warwick 3rd – Rugby School 1200

Men’s 7th v Melton 3rd – Hart Field 1530

Ladies 1st v Stourport 2nd – Hart Field 1400

Ladies 2nd v Old Silhillians 1st – Rugby College 1230

Ladies 3rd v Coventry and North Warwick 2nd – Rugby College 1030

Ladies 4th v Long Buckby – Rugby College 1430



Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club round-up of last weekend's games

REWHC Ladies 1st XI 1

Edgbaston 2

Edgbaston attacked and soon won a short corner, scoring a deflection off the right post. Rugby began to fight back and won a series of short corners from which Edgbaston were too strong, blocking shots left right and centre.

Rugby won possession in the midfield and smashed the ball to Lucy at right forward, who with a perfect first touch slotted the ball into the P-spot for Nicki Siarbawa to score her signature ‘tap-in’.

Edgbaston fought back but Rugby equally wanted to be in the lead at half time. With great defensive work from new centre back Emma Allan, Rugby kept the score at 1-1.

Rugby started the second half well applying lots of pressure with great work from Sarah Naylor and Katie in the midfield.

However Edgbaston broke forward and won a penalty corner and scored from a scramble in front of the goal.

Rugby fought back with some great work, but two disallowed goals meant Rugby were unable to pull out the win.

This weekend the Ladies play their final game of the season, against Stourport 2nds at Hart Field, Lower Hillmorton Road, at 2pm. They will finish runners-up in Midlands Division 1 and have secured their fourth promotion in as many seasons.

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 2

Nuneaton 1st 6

Jess N scored the first goal from a cross from Naylor Number 1, which hit a defender’s foot and deflected upwards for an in air push into the net by Naylor Number 2! Evie Scutt slotted the next goal with three defenders and a goalkeeper on her. Rugby were very much in it at half time with Nuneaton lucky to be leading. Regan scored her first goal (from a deflection) sadly into the wrong goal.

A few more goals from Nuneaton led to the not-so flattering score line.

REWHC Ladies 4th XI 0

Leamington 4th 2

The game got off to a brisk start with Leamington intercepting, racing down the pitch and scoring within the first minute. Rugby regrouped, refocused, and restarted. Second time round, it worked a lot better.

Whilst some might say it was not textbook technique hockey, they battled up and down the pitch and made it to half time without conceding again, but without seriously worrying the Leam keeper on their few forays into the D.

Despite Rugby swarming in the Leamington D, a compliment to their persistence and positioning, Leam managed to sneak in other goal.

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 5

Hampton 1st XI 2

A slow start to the game saw Hampton go ahead early with a goal past debutant Connor Robson. Getting back into the game quickly, a Jack Fisher aerial found Adam Hewitt for a brilliant goal to draw level. A short corner goal from Sam Bevin saw Rugby go ahead and a second goal for Adam saw the score 3-1 into half time.

A quick start from Rugby saw Chris Graham score early into the half but then relaxed and allowed Hampton to win a flick which they capitalised on. Rugby killed the comeback through Euan Walker, who scored with great composure. Man of the Match: Chris Graham.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 5

Loughboro Town 2nd XI 4

With a lack of energy and organisation Rugby were soon 2-0 down. But they managed to draw one back from a short corner sweep from Chris Harding, deflected just under the crossbar.

Rugby conceded a third goal two minutes later but after an inspiring team talk at half time were all over a Loughborough side that thought they’d already won,

A great Harding drag flick made it 3-2 before the hat-trick. Rugby’s newfound confidence saw them press harder with aerial after aerial from Harding finding Rob Best and James Cummins, who worked tirelessly.

Best was rewarded for his hard work with a goal from a short corner and what would’ve been a second goal had it not been for Gareth Unett’s back post deflection.

With the score in Rugby’s favour Loughborough pushed back to score a fourth, despite Matt Westbury getting a foot to it. A foul from Ryan Hibberd at the final whistle saw a Loughborough short corner but a double save from Matt kept them at bay.



REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 0

Beeston 3rd XI 1

A depleted 3rd XI took a bare 11 to Beeston including five of the Vets squad. Rugby’s half court press was working well, restricting Beeston to a handful of chances but a lapse in concentration led to an early breakthrough.

A PC for the opposition was saved on the the line by Russell Watling’s leg and the ensuing PF was despatched wide to stay 1-0 at half time.

Despite the tiring legs Rugby created the better chances in the second half, Xander Bennett and PJ going close.

Joint Men of the match: Russell Watling and Theo Olifent.

REWHC 4th XI 11

Market Harboro 2nd XI 3

Rugby 4’s kept up their reputation as the highest scoring team in the club with a 14-goal thriller at Rugby school.

They were 6-0 up at half time and then scored another four goals in seven minutes after the restart. Levels then dropped, letting Market Harborough score three goals back before Jez gave them a flick, which Freddie Taylor expertly saved onto the bar and restored some confidence.

Scorers: Richard Cook 4, Nick Thatcher 2, Owen Armstrong 2, Rob Hedderwick, Mark Scoble and Jez Murphy.

REWHC 6th XI 5

Leicester 4th XI 1

After last week’s defeat at Coalville there were a few nerves before this must-win match. Luckily for the home side, Jimmy Royle’s strike settled those very early on, and after that, the 6th team’s usual rhythm was restored.

Two goals from Will Cooper-Harris, one from Archie Houghton and one from Charlie Morrison sealing the game, building on the almost total dominance created by the Rugby midfield.

A special mention to Jimmy who emphasised the reason why he has just been voted 6th team players’ player of the season.