HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Action from Rugby's Men's 2nd XI in the victory over Khalsa

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 2

Rugby & East Warwickshire Mens 2nd XI beat Khalsa 2-1 at Hart Field on Saturday

Khalsa 1

Rugby knew they would be facing a battle in a ‘must win’ game against Khalsa. Rugby started poorly, needlessly gifting possession and soon found themselves a goal down.

The youthful Rugby side fought back into the game, with a good ten-minute spell before half time. Rugby had the ball in the back of the goal twice, one a disallowed effort from Robert Best but finally a lovely reverse strike from Liam Brown.

A rousing half-time team talk pushed Rugby to continue the momentum and it was clear within moments they had control of the game. The centre midfield pairing of Tom Carter and Sam Moorhouse kept Rugby in charge of the ball and moving forward.

The second goal came from Chris Abraham, in one of many incursions into the opposition D. A huge win, to secure a double win over Khalsa and put them under pressure near the bottom of the table. Man of the match Tom Carter.

Beeston 2

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 1

A conglomerate of 2s, 3s and guests ventured up to Nottingham on Sunday to face a top of the table Beeston side, who hadn’t dropped a point all year.

Not helped by turning up just minutes before push back, Rugby started the slower but managed to keep Beeston out for the first 15. The breakthrough came from a short corner, giving Beeston the lead. The half came to a close with Rugby on the front foot, winning a couple of shorts but unable to convert.

The momentum continued in the second half and Rugby, with the better of the chances equalised through Chris Abraham for his second in two games. Rugby found themselves chasing a winner and nearly found it with a short corner going agonisingly past the post. Beeston, worried about losing their 100% record threw everything at Rugby and found a winner through another short corner.

Every man was a hero on the pitch, Connor Robson in goal kept Rugby in the game and the defence of Luke Naunton, Euan Walker, Chris Harding and Joe Roberts-Nuttall kept Beeston at bay as best they could. Simon Allan, Tom Carter and Tom Robson ran the show in midfield and the tireless efforts of Jacob Till, Jack Duerden and Adam Hewitt consistently forced Beeston into mistakes. Finn Purnell was voted Man of the Match, on several occasions making the Beeston defence look average. Superb effort from all. This was the closest Beeston have come to nearly dropping points and you could see their relief when the final whistle was blown.

Warwick 3

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 3

Despite a rousing pre-game team talk from Spacey Rugby went 3-0 within ten minutes, from deflections and slow marking. Rugby then picked up the pace to allow Gaz Unett to deflect a hard ball from Spraggy into the bottom corner. Cooler heads (and a new formation) prevailed to start the second half as the umpires gave Warwick a yellow in the first minute.

Strong play from Rugby allowed Gaz to score his 13th of the season by deflecting the ball into the roof of the net from a well executed short corner. A second corner saw PJ stand still with the ball for 30 seconds before Davo scored. With scores level this heated game slowed down despite chances for both sides, including Davo firing one wide on another short corner.

Man of the match was league leading scorer Gaz.

Loughborough Students 5

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 4

Rugby started well by winning the first half 0-3 with their first goal being a lucky one from Pete. They then went into the second half thinking they were going to win, but messed up completely and somehow ended up losing. The defence played well but Rugby gave the ball away too often in midfield. Although they lost there was some good attacking play from the forwards such as Man of the Match Dave playing the ball and scoring himself, with Ethan missing an open goal.

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 7

Beeston 2

Rugby started Sunday’s match without any subs following a small error in captaincy that left Greg umpiring the first half. Despite this, Rugby played some good hockey and were 1-0 up within five minutes courtesy of an excellent cross by Stu that was met by Richard Cook.

Beeston quickly equalised before Stu converted a short corner to retake the lead. Once again, Beeston equalised but Nick put Rugby 3-2 up at half time. With the return of the skipper, Rugby won the second half 4-0. Super striker JC scored a one-on-one but Giles missed a stroke against a keeper that couldn’t move.

Some great link-up play down the right saw Ethan convert, followed by a sweep into an open goal for Greg. Cookie completed the scoring with a deft little touch. Man of the match went to JC for an excellent performance up-front. Special thanks to Calum, Charlie and Guy for umpiring at such short notice.

Warwick Uni 1

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 0

Rugby had a bare 11 on Sunday against a uni side of 13 full of stamina, and struggled to get through because of this. Warwick Uni took the lead towards the end of the first half, with Rugby’s best chance coming from Toby, who beat three players, only to shoot from a ridiculous angle to send the ball flying over everyone’s heads.

In the second half, star sweeper Mark was moved to man marking their holding midfielder, which resulted in Rugby getting more possession and moving further up the pitch, but unfortunately failed to create any clear cut chances.

Some great saves and patrolling of the D by Man of the Match Theo meant Warwick failed to score from their multiple penalty corners in the second half.

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 0

Leek 0

A game the 5s felt they should have won. Rugby were the better side in the first half, but didn’t take their chances. Despite being pegged back in the second half, they got our best chance of the game after a brilliant through ball from Adam found Matty, who drew the keeper out and squared it to Josh, who failed to connect.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Leek looked threatening, and Rugby could have even lost the game if it wasn’t for a couple of good saves from Theo and some fantastic defending from Man of the Match Isaac and Mark to limit their chances.

REWHC Men’s 6th XI 1

Leicester 0

A revised Rugby 6th team, featuring up and coming talent from the 7ths, put in one of their best performances of the season so far to go third in the league, beating a very strong Leicester side. The first half saw Rugby playing some of their best passing hockey, keeping possession and moving the ball around quickly, creating numerous chances. Jo, Rob, Josh, Harry, Blue, Manno and James closed down Leicester quickly and forced them into numerous mistakes. Strong defending Fusey in goal had little to do.

The breakthrough came within 15 minutes of the second half with their Captain coolly slotting the ball past the Leicester keeper with a reverse stick shot. Leicester threw all that they had at Rugby, but the defence held firm. Man of the Match goes to Gareth and Rob.

Fixtures Saturday (January 20)

M1 v Leek – 1400 - Hart Field

M2 v Leek - away

M3 v Leek – 1200 – Rugby School

M4 v Notts Uni – 1200 – Rugby School

M5 v Beeston - away

M6 v M7 – 1530 – Hart Field

L1 v B’ham Uni - away

L2 v Sutton Coldfield - away

L3 v B’ham Uni – away

L4 v Olton – 1230 – Rugby College