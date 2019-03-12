HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Frustrating day for Rugby Ladies 4ths against Atherstone

Pictures by Mike Baker

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

Action from the Ladies 4th XI game with Atherstone 3rds

Birmingham University 3rd XI 0 REWHC Ladies 1st XI 2

The ladies’ first team proudly bolstered their place as the club’s premier team for next season with a 2-0 win over Birmingham Uni that has secured an incredible fourth promotion in as many seasons.

The game began in a feverish fashion with the two sides battling toe-to-toe. Rugby were on the ropes early doors as they braved a barrage of uni penalty corners and had England number one, Emma Olifent, to thank as the scores remained level. Rugby started to move and put the first score on the board through Springett following Stacey’s magnificent through-ball.

The second half was a docile affair with little to excite from either side, who both seemed happy to accept the scoreline as the game began to peter out.

.

The final goal-mouth action of the second period came from a post-whistle penalty corner. Kelly Smith accepted the left-slip option and placed a sweetly struck shot into the bottom corner to add some much-needed gloss to an otherwise insipid second-half performance.

Leamington 2nd 5 REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 0

Rugby took the ball straight into Leamington’s half, piling on the pressure from the off. That pressure had to be released somewhere, unfortunately it was by Leamington capitalising on a break, and after a few failed tackles an easy goal for the oppo came against the opening flow of play. Leamington began to get into their stride and in the second quarter showed their skills and their fitness to put Rugby on the back foot – and with lots of moving around the D, leaving Rugby’s defence, well, occasionally undefended. Leamington popped away a nice short corner, and later slotted away a lovely strike from the top of the D.

The second half saw fighty tackles from Lilla Gane, endless running from Man of the Match Laura, awesome saves from Ella, and some great opportunities in the D from the Naylor dream team and solid work in the midlfield from Regan, Izzy, Lucy and Kate – resulting in a few more short corners.

.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 4 Warwick University 3rd 1

Rugby had a steady start against Warwick University, with lots of attacking drives. The first goal of the match was scored by Tilly, going into the left hand corner. With solid tackles and long balls Rugby played around them and managed to get another goal scored by Nadine Bell, with a lovely hit into the right corner.

Rugby went into the second half after a motivational team talk with a comfortable 2-0 lead. Warwick kept battling, however, with a great pass into Annie Galliford from Grace Calder, it enabled her to to flick it over the goalie which put Rugby into a 3-0 lead.

Rugby continued to work hard with pressure put on the opponents and some great passes left Evie Scutt alone in the D and a penalty flick was awarded after a bad tackle. This put the score up to 4-0.

.

Warwick managed to get around REWHC with some quick passes and tried their hardest to get a goal, however, they were awarded a penalty flick after Gracie dived for the ball, making a clearance with her stick but one of the Warwick players managed to sneakily drag the ball back in without the umpires seeing and had another shot on goal where it hit Sophie’s foot, leading to a penalty flick, which slipped into the right hand corner. This left the final score at 4-1 to Rugby.

Man of the Match: Tilly.

REWHC Ladies 4th XI 0 Atherstone 3rds 1

A frustrating game after a great start, with Rugby winning early shots on goal and an early short corner. There were lots of good chances and Rugby were working the ball well so it felt like it wasn’t going to be long before they scored. However, Atherstone gradually got themselves into the game.

Their goal was a bit of a trickle over the line from a clearing shot that went a bit close to the goal and summed up the frustrating nature of the game.

U18s Girls: REWHC 7 Neston 1

.

Rugby trekked a long two hours to Neston to have a storming match. The first goal came from Kirby rolling and slipping the ball to Roggie. who slotted it past the keeper. After a run of play Neston got a lucky goal.

After a refuel Rugby were on fire, scoring a solid six goals in the second half. The first of these came from a pass in from Gigi to Kirby for a first time slap at a tight angle.

Iz B smashed the ball down the line to Kirby, who passed to Gigi to score the next

A skilled pass from Sian to Kirby who took it round the keeper to slot it bottom corner made it 4-1.

A Roggie straight strike made it 5-1 and the next came from a pass from Gigi on right to Kirby for slap into the net.

The final goal came from Kirby on baseline passing to Gigi to score.

After all these goals, a card for Gigi, some lovely saves by Ella and tireless defending and visionary passes the girls came home smiling with a well-deserved 7-1 win!

Man of the Match: Roggie for tireless work

Fixtures for Saturday, March 16

Ladies 1st v Matlock Baileans 1st Hart Field 1200

Ladies 2nd v Warwick 2nd Rugby College 1230

Ladies 3rd v Atherstone 2nd Hart field 1030

Ladies 4th v Berkswell 3rd away

Mens 1st v Edgbaston 1st away

Mens 2nd v Harborne 2nd Hart Field 1400

Mens 3rd v Nottingham University 3rd Rugby School 1200

Mens 4th v Oundle 1st away

Mens 5th v Warwick 4th Rugby School 1200

Mens 6th v Coalville 4th away

Mens 7th v Nuneaton 3rd Hart Field 1530