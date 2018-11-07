HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Pictures from the club's big derby game - Men's 6ths v 7ths

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club round-up

Pictures of the Men's 6th XI v 7th XI by Mike Baker

Action from the club derby between the Men's 6th and 7th teams at Hart Field on Saturday

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 3 Khalsa 1

First win of the season, courtesy of good availability and a very talented squad. The breakthrough came shortly before half time when a PCA led to Gareth Unett placing the ball past the defender and keeper expertly as he did last week.

Szymon Oszyjczyk wriggled his way through Khalsa’s defence for the second goal. Rugby’s pressure continued, leading to Liam Brown passing to Alex Salter to score. However, Rugby’s foot went off the gas and it finished 3-1.

Man of the Match: James Cummins for a stellar performance.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 2 Boots 2nd XI 1

Rugby continued last week’s strong fast play, although Boots struck first from a short corner.

After some good saves in the second half Davo found the bottom corner. A short corner scramble saw Henry’s leg save a goal on the line for a penalty stroke.

A save from Matt saw the game remain equal until Paddy put Rugby ahead.

The game became slightly scrappy at times but strong team defence saw Rugby preserve their lead for their first victory of the season.

Man of the Match: Russ for solid work at the back and numerous tackles.

Atherstone Adders 2nd XI 7

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 3

The 4s went to Atherstone level on points in the league, hoping for a win to go above them.

Rugby took the lead with captain Calum taking advantage of all the Atherstone players waiting for the umpire to give a short corner to knock it into the goal. Atherstone went 2-1 up before

Giles smashed in a short corner to level. Atherstone scored immediately after the hit off before a Cookie mis-hit from the top of D went in for 3-3. Rugby then let in four goals to lose 7-3.

Man of the Match: Pete for outrunning someone half his age the whole game.

REWHC 5th XI 3 Northampton Saints (Dav) 4th XI 1

The 5s made it two on the bounce by inflicting Daventry’s first loss of the season. An early penalty corner saw the usual Keith and Dave combination well saved before Max put in the rebound.

Rugby started to lose momentum as the second half went on, with Daventry equalising. However, this motivated the 5s to regain control, quickly retaking the lead from a penalty corner, for Keith’s fourth league goal of the season. Minutes later it was 3-1, with a cross from Tom finding Sam, whose shot deflected off a Daventry stick onto Archie’s stick into the top corner. Man of the Match Chris made a stop on the line in the last minute.

REWHC Men’s 7th XI 2 REWHC Men’s 6th XI 2

The age old question “Which derby match is the biggest?” has had many potential answers over the years. Liverpool? Manchester? Glasgow? But on Saturday another notable candidate - Rugby- was added to the list! The match finally finished honours-even after a couple of bizarre goals towards the end of the game.

The 6ths raced out of the blocks, with Charlie Morrison scoring within five minutes after an incisive four-pass move. For a time it looked like the 6ths would dominate, with Jimmy and Theo in defence and Olly in midfield playing particularly well. But, the 7ths scored before half time to leave the game beautifully poised.

The 7ths came out fighting in a manner that completely belied their league position. Finally, with 15 minutes left, the 6ths won a penalty corner. David Baker connected with the ball at the same time as a block from a defender.

The ball ballooned over Richard Arthurton in goal and somehow evaded the defenders on the line. The umpires conferred, but the goal stood, and the 6ths breathed easier.

The 7ths were not done and with two minutes to go, a harmless looking cross somehow evaded all defenders to be tapped in at the far post.

Age group cup games: Boys U18 3-1 Worcester, Girls U14 1-2 Northampton, Boys U16 5-2 Bedford and Boys U14 3-4 Sutton Coldfield.

Rugby & East Warwickshire Ladies 1st XI 5 Birmingham Uni 3rd XI 2

The match was played at a fast pace with Rugby more than keeping up with the students.

UoB 3s scored first against the run of play, but REWHC countered immediately through Nicki and were soon 2-1 up, Stacey slotting in a rebound.

Nikki scored again in a well rehearsed 1 v 1 against the UoB keeper and her hat-trick after half time earned her Man of the Match. UoB made it 4-2, but Roggie finished off the game from a short corner.

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 1 Sutton Coldfield 3rd XI 5

After the enforced half term break, Rugby ladies 2s started the game well, playing with composure and looking the stronger side in this closely fought battle.

They capitalised on a well worked short corner with Laura Harris slipping it back to injector and Sarah Plant smashing it against the backboard, leaving the goalkeeper no chance.

The second half was a little different from the first with Sutton Coldfield claiming a comfortable win.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 3 Warwick 3

A game of ups and downs. Some fantastic opportunities were created as Rugby dominated possession. Sharron scored in open play as well as a cracker of a penalty flick.

Evie Scutt was also able to sweep a goal in from open play.

At 3-2 to Rugby the opposition umpire called for a short corner. Rugby defenders kept their composure as Cheryl cleared the ball off the pitch.

The opposition umpire then called for a flick whilst Rugby’s umpire called for end of game.

Rugby were left completely confused. Warwick scored their penalty flick, much to Rugby’s rage.

Man of the match: Chrissy for her game-saving saves.

REWHC Ladies 4th XI 2 Warwick 0

Another impressive win. Rugby dominated early on, with excellent passing and positioning. Keely’s shot bumbled in off the goalie.

Warwick came back but solid defence of Julia Bower, Jo Watling and Jacqui Coburn stood firm.

Warwick kept fighting, but Rugby’s second goal came from passing out from the back, through the midfield and a beautiful pass from Charlotte Wilson through to Annie in the D where she scored with sublime ease.

The defence stayed strong to secure the win in a superb team performance. Player of the match: Jo Watling.

Hockey fixtures for Saturday 10th:

Ladies 1st v Matlock Baileans 1st away

Ladies 2nd v Nuneaton 1st – Rugby College 1230

Ladies 3rd v Warwick Uni 3rd away

Ladies 4th v Atherstone 3rd away

Mens 1st v Loughborough Students 2nd – Hart Field 1400

Mens 2nd v Old Halestonians 1st away

Mens 3rd v Warwick 2nd away

Mens 4th v Nuneaton 2nd – Rugby School 1200

Mens 5th v Berkswell & Balsall Common 3rd away

Mens 6th v Market Harborough 3rd – Hart Field 1530

Mens 7th v Northampton Saints 6th away