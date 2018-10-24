HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Pictures from the Ladies' 1st XI game against Boots

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club round-up

Rugby & East Warwickshire Ladies 1st XI 1

Goalmouth action from the Ladies' 1st XI game with Boots

Boots 2

Boots soon managed to find their way through Rugby’s defence along the baseline and unfortunately Emma O’s touch was not enough to keep the ball out.

Solid defending from Sally and Dr Mary then kept the Boots forwards away as Rugby fought back for the equaliser.

Excellent link up play between Iz B and Roggie set up Nicki with the ball on the base line.

The Ladies 1sts suffered a rare defeat on Saturday

She flicked it to the P spot where Kirby found the backboard for 1-1 at half time.

In the second half Rugby had most of the possession and a few opportunities that they couldn’t quite convert.

When a Boots player went unnoticed in the home side’s D and converted, it became 2-1. Great work in midfield from Man of the Match Stacey led to some opportunities but it just wasn’t the Ladies’ day.

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 5

Long Buckby 0

Despite the outcome it was not an easy game by any stretch.

The first 15 minutes was spent defending an onslaught of short corners, but some cracking saves from Man of the Match Katie Woolliscroft as well as some amazing runs from Nat kept them out.

REWHC then regained control with quick passing and some great one-twos. The first goal was scored by Tash from a rebound off the post. Rugby’s spirits were lifted and Freya’s reverse stick wrong-footed the keeper.

The next goal came from a Nat short corner, stick stopped by Lara and Katie had the final touch. Just before half time Lara and Lucy’s one-two resulted in Lucy scoring for 4-0.

Long Buckby came back strongly but Rugby absorbed the pressure with a great job in goal from Ella Taylor. Laura scored the fifth in a superb win.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 3

Old Silhillians 2nd 4

In the first half Rugby gained a short corner, pushed out by Evie, which Sharron hit and it was deflected into the goal by Jess.

Old Sils levelled at the end of the half in a short corner.

Rugby’s second goal was taken up the line by Man of the Match Evie and hit across to Annabelle in the D to score. After half time, Sils equalised but Annabelle put the 3rds ahead from a short corner.

Sils equalised with a tomahawk and then won the match in the last three minutes.

REWHC Ladies 4th XI 2

Sutton 6th XI 1

After a strong attacking start Annie managed to slip through a strike for 1-0 and Julie converted a penalty stroke for a Sutton foot on their goal line.

Sutton continued to play strongly in the second half and more short corners were valiantly defended but one sneaked in from an awkward deflection.

Rugby then held on against Sutton’s desperate attempts to equalise.

Man of the match: Cheryl.

North Stafford 3

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 2

Rugby controlled the first half, building a 2-0 lead with goals from Chris Graham (assist Andrew Walker) and Ollie Mourant, North Staffs pulling one back via a PCA.

REWHC showed lots of energy and creativity, making several opportunities to put the game away before half time.

Rugby started strongly again but North Staffs slowly worked their way into the game and scored twice via another PCA and a well worked goal. The second half saw too many cards for both teams, including a red for Staffs.

A missed opportunity to beat a solid and well drilled Staffs team full of experience. REWHC could have punished Staffs for the cards with some better decision making. However, overall lots of high quality hockey and plenty to build on.

Notable performances throughout the squad including from Sam Bevin solid throughout, Luke Armstrong work rate and Tom Robson outrageous skills.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 1

Notts Uni 2nd XI 5

REWHC were a goal down within five minutes but with some quick play from Alex Watkins down the line to Liam Brown, he had a counterattack on the uni. A simple pass followed to Man of the Match JC to equalise which boosted spirits.

After a very strong first-half performance the second didn’t go Rugby’s way, against the fresh legs of uni’s five outfield subs.

Four goals were scored in the last 20 minutes as Rugby tired.

An excellent team performance and a scoreline that didn’t justify the effort.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 1

Nottingham Trent 1st 11

The first half was poor and Rugby conceded a lot, not helped by an injury to Stu which left them with only 11 men.

Debutant Harry scored Rugby’s consolation.

Man of the Match: Russ.

Leicester 3rd XI 1

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 2

Rugby were behind at half time after a penalty corner melee, but came back to equalise.

Later dominating possession, Calum earned a penalty corner on the final whistle, which Gilo tucked in.

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 1

Old Silhillians 3rd 2

Rugby started off slowly but didn’t concede a goal in the first half. Old Sils went one goal up and luckily not two thanks to Man of the Match Charlie Bell saving a flick.

REWHC equalised and missed a sitter, which was unfortunate as Old Sils scored a winner in the last minute with a well-taken finish.

Fixtures for Saturday 27th:

Ladies 1st – Cannock 2nd away

Ladies 4th – Leamington 5th away

Mens 1st – Birmingham University 2nd – Hart Field 14:00

Mens 2nd – Leek 2nd away

Mens 3rd – Loughborough Students 3rd away

Mens 4th – Ashby 2nd - Rugby School 12:00

Mens 5th – Ashby 3rd away

Mens 6th – Leamington 3rd – Hart Field 15:30