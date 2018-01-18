HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Rugby & East Warwickshire Ladies 2nds in action on Saturday

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 3

The Ladies 2nd XI in action on Saturday

Balsall & Berkswell 0

The ladies 2s were fired up to retain their top-of the-table position. Although a little lacklustre in the first 15 they soon found their form, stringing some lovely passes together. The first half saw two cracking goals. Tash quickly capitalised on a dodgy 16 from the opposition, with a lovely pass in to Lou Lou to score. The other goal from Lara was also superb. Emma put in some great one-on-one keeping and Rachel put her body well and truly on the line taking a massive hit to the hand/stomach on a short corner.

Rugby dominated the second half, with some great linking play up the wings and drives through the centre. They were rewarded with goal number three in the last minute when Lou Lou kept her cool in the final short corner. Great performance all round. Man of the Match goes to everyone.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 3

Hampton 2

The first goal was scored within five minutes by Katie Channing and the second came from Nadine Bell just before the end of the first half. In the second half the team came out stronger and continued to battle, with the last goal coming from Lucy Farrington.

REWHC Ladies 4th XI 1

Sutton Coldfield 0

Ladies 4s had a good win against Sutton 7s. Rugby should have had at least ten goals with so many chances just past the post. No score at half time but lots of good play and passing and moving nicely. Rugby applied more pressure in the second half and a well-worked move saw Jackie Adlum smash a cross with player of the match, Miss Walker slotting the ball home.

With only ten minutes left Rugby formed up in defence and didn’t let Sutton near their goal. A nice first win in 2018.

Fixtures Saturday (January 20)

M1 v Leek – 1400 - Hart Field

M2 v Leek - away

M3 v Leek – 1200 – Rugby School

M4 v Notts Uni – 1200 – Rugby School

M5 v Beeston - away

M6 v M7 – 1530 – Hart Field

L1 v B’ham Uni - away

L2 v Sutton Coldfield - away

L3 v B’ham Uni – away

L4 v Olton – 1230 – Rugby College