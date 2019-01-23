HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Rugby Men's 1st XI in their 4-0 victory over Sutton Coldfield

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club round-up

Pictures by Mike Baker

Action from Rugby & East Warwickshire Men's 1sts playing Sutton Coldfield

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 4 Sutton Coldfield 0

The Men’s 1s have now won both their games since the Christmas break. Adam Hewitt scored twice, with the others by Tom Robson and Fred Notman.

Another clinical performance led to Rugby being in control for the full 70 minutes and, with Danny Bell saving a stroke and only a few other attempts at goal, it was a well deserved win. The young forward line are becoming a potent threat up front and are getting better and better each game and the next few games are looking very positive for the men’s 1s.

The fitness sessions on a Thursday, as much as most dislike, they have been very effective in Rugby’s ability to continuously play at a high intensity throughout and everyone now looks forward to another four weeks of it, absolutley brilliant.

The Men's 1st XI won 4-0 at Hart Field on Saturday

Man of the Match: Adam Hewitt.

REWHC Men’s 2nd 2 Olton 8

Rugby started the game just the same as last week, keeping up with the strong opposition. Chances came for both teams, neither being able to convert. The highlight of the half came from an astonishing clearance from Chris Harding, who tackled the attacker who fluffed an open goal.

However, the game became almost a carbon copy of last week with Olton scoring early in the second half and Rugby heads dropped. Olton scored twice again after that, which was left unanswered until Rugby earned a short corner, which was scored by James Cummins after a deflected shot looped over the keeper. Unfortunately, Olton still managed to dominate possession, scoring twice more, until Ethan Mannion sprinted past the defence and slipped the ball past the goalie for Rugby’s second.

Man of the Match: Connor Robson and Chris Harding.

REWHC Men’s 4th 3 Nuneaton 3

Rugby arrived confident of a result, but 15 minutes in and 3-0 down they needed some inspiration. Late in first half a Rugby short corner resulted in a goalie clearance to Gilo. A subtle cross saw Mark Scobel sprawl across the pitch for 3-1. An inspirational team talk, by Pete Willis got team spirits up with specific instructions not to play reverse stick. Manno promptly played the most sublime reverse stick passes and eventually from a slick move scored a reverse stick goal! Rugby continued to dominate with Nuneaton resorting to long-ball hockey, easy pickings for the defence. Continued pressure resulted in an equaliser from poacher Cookie. There were then chances for both sides with Gilo heroically saving a drag flick from a Nuneaton short corner and James Harrison narrowly missing a potential winner. Man of the Match: Alfie who literally put his body on the line.

REWHC 5th XI 1 Atherstone Adders 3rd XI 2

The 5s lost to a defensively-minded side. Having started the better side, momentum quickly shifted, with Theo often required to come out of his goal to clear the ball. Atherstone finally scored from a penalty corner with a deflection on the right post.

Rugby came out a rejuvenated side in the second half, despite a hamstring injury to Keith and, after dominating possession, scored when Tom M found Max, who passed to Tom W, who finished first time to equalise. Rugby then looked more likely to win, but got caught on the counter, with Atherstone scoring in off the post after passing round Theo, despite cover on the line. Frustration then ensued, with Chris protesting for everything, and Harry green carded for asking if the umpire’s glasses needed cleaning, and despite several penalty corners late on, succumbed to an unaffordable defeat.

Man of the Match: Isaac for a strong defensive performance.

REWHC Men’s 6th 5 Melton 0

Pinning Melton back into their own half, Tom Palmer slotted the first goal after a mazy run from the captain which turned the clock back 20 years. Hardy Sr then unbelievably recreated the same move and bagged his second goal of the season. There was great pressing work, with Charlie M tirelessly closing down the Melton defence forcing several errors. The Spraggies provided their usual stability in midfield, and Jimmy put in a huge amount of work at right-back. The work-rate of the team paid dividends again as Hardy Jr scored before half time.

Melton started the second half more strongly, requiring a couple of excellent saves from Charlie B in goal. Rugby gradually reasserted authority but failed to convert any of the dozens of penalty corners they won. Melton conceded twice more with goals from George and then Charlie M.

Man of the Match: Tom Palmer and Charlie M.

REWHC Mixed XI 2 Loughborough Town 1

A quick start for Rugby saw Mary feed Robbo for the first goal. A counter from Loughborough saw them equalise from a short corner. Strong pressure ensued and another short corner saw a shot on the rebound strike James on the shoulder for a penalty flick, which was fired high and wide of the top left corner.

It was still 1-1 at half time, but wise words from Rach inspired Rugby to withstand the pressure created by Chris’ aerials to the Loughborough centre forwards. Some strong defending and saves from Matt saw Rugby hold on before a run from Jack and Robbo set up Mary at the back post to take the lead. A desperate Loughborough brought on a kicking back in order to try and level but Rugby were able to hold on to win.

REWHC Men’s O50s 1 Lichfield 3

The M50s bowed out of the competition at the bogey last-16 round again to a very strong Lichfield squad. Completely out-played in the opening 15 minutes Rugby conceded three penalty corners in quick succession. Some composure was restored and Rugby pushed for a well-earned penalty stroke, calmly converted by Clive Nicholson to go into the half time break at 1-3, which remained the final score. Excellent guest keeper Trevor Lewis kept Rugby alive and in the game throughout, but the remaining 35 minutes became a battle of wits as to who could remain on top and who could receive the most varied number of green and yellow cards.

REWHC Ladies 1st XI 1 Northampton Saints 1

Rugby played against Saints, who are mid table in the Midlands Prem league, and dominated throughout most of the game with quite a few chances.

The goal was scored by a very composed Kirby, assisted by Nicki. The team all worked very well together with lots of accurate passing, leads and defending from all players; no one would have known they played with the bare 11.

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 0 Atherstone 1st 4

The Ladies 2nds had a much more positive start to the game, passing well and using the pitch. Unfortunately, a messy attack saw Atherstone score a lucky goal. Rugby continued to battle in defence against some Atherstone forward tactics which resulted in another short corner and a decent well-placed second goal.

The second half remained positive and despite being 2-0 down there were a few more chances and some decent passing up the pitch. Atherstone’s third goal was considered by all to be the best injector goal scored against us, unfortunately however it was scored by Planty! The last goal was conceded after some messy defending and an overload by Atherstone which resulted in a tap in.

Man of the Match was Lucy Gribben for some great attacking work and fighting spirit.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 1 Barford Tigers 1st 9

Rugby travelled out to Birmingham to play the top of league, knowing it would be a tough game. The 3rds started with a half court press, as they knew they had a strong attacking team. Under lots of pressure in the first half and Tigers managed to work around Rugby, scoring six goals. After a talking to at half time, Rugby started the new half with a different attitude. Passing was a lot sharper, communication improved and they kept a much stronger shape. This allowed a fight back and Julia managed to score a goal after a well worked short corner. Unfortunately Barford came back again with a further three goals.

Man of the Match: Gracie.

REWHC Ladies 4th 1 Olton 3

A tough game with no subs and the goalie appearing just before the whistle in full kit ‘fresh’ from another game. Caught sleeping at the start, Olton scored, Rugby then woke up and earned a lot of good possession. Olton hit two more goals before Rugby pulled one back.

Man of the Match went to the midfield of Tilly, Abi and Keeley.

Ladies fixtures 26/1/19

Ladies 1st – Harbourne AWAY

Ladies 2nd – Cov &NW AWAY

Ladies 3rd – Nuneaton AWAY

Ladies 4th – Sutton – Rugby School 10:00

Men’s fixtures 26/1/19

Men’s 1st – Worcester AWAY

Men’s 2nd – Bridgnorth – Hart Field 14:00

Men’s 3rd – Burton – Rugby School 12:00

Men’s 4th – Northampton Saints – Rugby School 12:00

Men’ 5th – Stratford AWAY

Men’s 6th – Northampton Saints – Hart Field 15:30

Men’s 7th – Northampton Saints AWAY