HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Rugby Men's 1st XI on their way to victory over league leaders Belper

Pictures by Mike Baker

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 3

Rugby & East Warwickshire's Men's 1st XI beat league leaders Belper on Saturday

Belper 2

Rugby didn’t let Belper play their game and pressured the defence into making many mistakes. An attacking style of play led to Szymon Oszyjczyk scoring from a short corner. Belper managed to get a lucky goal just before half time to go in the break 1-1. However, Rugby knew they had the best chance of winning with the way they were playing.

Belper scored a second but Rugby were still determined and grabbed the equaliser with a Szymon penalty stroke. Rugby then scored a third with excellent team play and George Gutteridge finally defying the odds and breaking his goal drought.

Holding onto the win was a tough ask with Belper putting a kicking back on and winning a short corner with the final play of the game, but Rugby managed to hold on to beat the league leaders. Man of the match went to Andrew Walker.

Rugby 1sts won 3-2 at Hart Field

Birmingham Uni 8

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 0

Four down in each half, the Uni side were a class above and scored most of their goals through fast overloads. Connor was class again in goal but Robert Best’s tackling made him Rugby’s stand-out player by votes.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 3

Two goals from Szymon Oszyjczyk and another by George Gutteridge secured the much-needed points for the 1sts

Olton 1

The game started with good pressure but nothing came for either side. A ball through to Matty and a pass across to Salter alone against the keeper brought the first goal. A short corner that came back to Henry at the left post went across for an own goal. The half ended 2-0 lead after a failed Rugby short corner at the whistle.

The second half started with Rugby passing around a tiring Olton to hold possession. Strong positional play and organisation allowed Rugby to hold the Olton pressure and a quick counter from Gaz brought a 3-0 lead into the last ten minutes.

The end of the game brought a pair of well defended Olton short corners but a lucky bounce and a back post deflection allowed Olton to claw one back.

Boots 2

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 0

The last away game of the season brought the 5ths’ torrid away form to a close with their ninth away loss out of a possible 11. They conceded two early goals, which could have been more if it wasn’t for blocks on the line from Keith and Sam. Chris hit the post from a penalty corner. In the second half, Rugby were the better side, but failed to score despite Alfie constantly beating players and creating chances. MOM went to Isaac.

Loughborough Town 3

REWHC Men’s 6th XI 2

An undeserved and disappointing loss. The first half had a Rugby victory written all over it, with Rob scoring a brilliant goal and Charlie making great saves. The second half was a completely different story. It started with a quick goal from Manno only for Loughborough to level. The defence did all the could but Loughborough kept winning short corners and scored two more goals. Man of the match goes to the brilliant Henry Berridge for brilliant defensive work.

REWHC Men’s 7th XI 2

N’hampton Saints 3

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 3

Edgbaston 1

With the ladies 2s currently second in the table, the promotion pressure is on, but the team handled it like pros. Giving away an early goal from a short corner, they struggled to get to grips with the bounce on the brand new pitch. In the second half Rugby kept the ball in their half and piled on the pressure, Lara wiggling around the keeper to draw level.

With 15 minutes to go a classic Amber belter of a straight strike at the short corner to give Rugby the lead. After some solid defending from the whole team Man of the Match Lil sealed the win with a blinding third goal with five minutes to go. A great team win, and with two games to go it’s still all to play for!

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 2

Barford Tigers 3

In a very tough match Rugby got off to a great start, Annie scoring. Evie S added another to be 2-1 up at half time. Barford got lucky and scored again, creating a tight match with equal possession. Unfortunately Barford scored again. Rugby upped their game and continued to play hard but couldn’t get goal they needed. A great match.

Hareleston Magpies 2

REWHC Under 18 Boys 1

The REWHC U18 boys narrowly missed out on a place in the final four of the National Cup, with a 2-1 loss to the Norfolk-based side at Diss.

Rugby had an electric start Luke Armstrong converting a signature drag flick from a short corner. Magpies gained many short corners, eventually scoring despite the best efforts of Simon Allan and Andrew Walker.

Sloppy defending saw Walker and Adam Hewitt seeing green before Magpies broke the deadlock and converted another drag flick on the stroke of half time.

The second half was a goalless contest and saw the Rugby side become frustrated, both Walker and Armstrong receiving yellow cards. Forwards Tom Robson and Fin Purnell worked tirelessly. Although gutted not to go through, Rugby are massively proud of reaching the last eight of the National Cup.