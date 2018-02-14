HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Rugby Men's 2nds v Harborne

Weekend round-up from Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

Worcester 1

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 7

Men’s 1s finally got the win they needed with a 7-1 result over fellow struggling side Worcester.

In a much more positive mind frame, Rugby started the game on the attack and much of the first half was in the Worcester half, Szymon Oszyjczyk got his first with a good deflection and then grabbed his second with a well put away short corner.

Normally Rugby would go into rest and allow more pressure to be put on themselves, however, this wasn’t the case as they continued to apply pressure.

Richard Hill grabbed the third with another drag flick and then Richard Howard Major, the highest scoring defender, deflecting at the far post. Andrew Walker put in another awful tackle to get himself a card, his third in two games.

Worcester were able to get some input into the game and scored. But after a few nervous minutes, Rugby began to find their gear again and put goals away with Oliver Dear grabbing a double for himself after he a worked hard to get in the D and then Szymon completed his hat-trick with an empty net finish after going past the keeper.

Man of the match went to Oliver Dear.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 1

Harborne 1

Cold, wet and only 12 men set the tone for a negative start from Rugby. Harborne exploited Rugby’s lack of pressure by pinging the ball around the back until space opened up down the lines.

Rugby began to lose patience and multiple penalty corners for Harborne led to many a great saves from Man of the Match Connor Robson once again. Harborne found a breakthrough from a well-worked deflection via a penalty corner to go 1-0 up.

At half time Rugby decided they all needed to up their work rate, keep it positive and change to full press and go for it! Instantly the pressure created turnovers and quick attacks.

Jacob Till took a quick free hit outside the 25 and weighted the ball into Liam Brown, one touch on the reverse and slid it between the keeper’s legs. Rugby managed to get a penalty corner and Jacob’s poor injection caused a quick counter and overload by Harborne.

Harborne went gung ho with five to go but Chris Harding and Lee Marriott stayed solid. The game ended 1-1 and considering the amount of penalty corners Harborne had, the neutral would say a fair result.



Notts Uni 9

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 1

The game was lost within 15 minutes. After going 4-0 down Ben converted from a short corner. The comeback was on with Rugby playing a strong spell but was quickly thwarted as Notts scored three more to end the half.

In the second Spraggy dribbled past every player on the pitch but to no avail. Two goals later the final whistle blew on one of many Uni short corners, which Besty deftly countered despite running into ten players.



Beeston 4

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 1

It was another annoying match similar to last week, in which Rugby didn’t communicate and kept trying to run the ball through flat sticks.

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 1

Northampton Saints 0

The 5s won against a physical Daventry side on a cold wet afternoon to maintain our unbeaten home record this season, and to also go three games without conceding.

An interception from Alfie earned Rugby’s first chance of the game. From this point, unlike in the reverse fixture, they managed to match Saints’ physicality to completely dominate the rest of the first half.

The goal came from a great cross from Rich which was deflected in by Chris. A one-two between Max and Mark nearly led to Mark scoring a second, while Josh had several close chances towards the end of the first half. The second half was much more backs to the wall, with neither side really being able to create any chances, with their forward hitting the post being the only real chance. Man of the match was shared between Sam and Alfie.



REWHC Men’s 6th XI 1

Coalville 0

Rugby 6th’s claimed another 4th team scalp. Coalville soon found themselves frustrated by a superb team performance from Rugby, dominating possession in the first half, with the youngsters (Archie, Owen, Rob, Jo, Olly) forcing the Coalville keeper into several acrobatic saves.

Coalville’s chances were kept to a minimum with some excellent defending, especially from Henry whose work rate was fantastic. In the second half a cleverly crafted goal was scored by Owen who, latching onto a pass into the D sublimely helped it on its way, under the body of the Coalville keeper, and then ever so slowly over the line. Coalville threw everything at Rugby, but the team resisted. Strong defending and some great saves from Charlie Bell adding to their frustration. Rugby continued to pass and mark well and keep possession to hold out for the win. Man of the match goes to Henry Berridge for a fantastic performance in defence and awesome work rate.



Burton 2 v 2 REWHC Men’s 7th XI



Worcester 2

REWHC Ladies 1st XI 5

A 5-2 win for the ladies on a cold and very wet day. Lou Lou scored two, with the other goals from Sarah, Kelly Jade Smith and Emma Allan to stay top of the table, nine points clear. Man of the Match was Naylor.



Warwick 1

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 1

In a must win game to keep Rugby’s promotion aims on target, they remained strong throughout.

However a defensive mishap meant Warwick took their chance at close range, which gave Ella, who again had an absolute stormer, very little chance. Rugby changed formation at half time and pushed on for the goal they desperately needed. Rugby won a short corner in the last minute of the game. From out of nowhere a beautiful straight strike into the bottom corner earned Rugby the point. Planty rightly was Man of the Match for, as always, an awesome and inspiring performance on pitch. Although it wasn’t three points, we will reach our goal if we train and play as hard as we did in this game.



REWCH Ladies 3rd XI 3

Old Sills 2

A win for ladies 3’s, finishing 3-2 against Old Sill 2s. Rugby were 2-0 up at half time followed by a third goal in the early stages of the second half. Old Sills managed to score two goals in the second half due to short corners, making it a close finish. Great goals from Annie, Maria and Evie Scutt. Well done to everyone who played!



Play from Hart Field on Saturday