HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Rugby's 5ths in the spotlight playing Atherstone

Pictures by Mike Baker

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

The 5ths in action against Atherstone at Rugby School on Saturday

REWHC Men's 5th XI 1 Atherstone Adders 3rd XI 2

The 5s lost to a defensively-minded side. Having started the better side, momentum quickly shifted, with Theo often required to come out of his goal to clear the ball. Atherstone finally scored from a penalty corner with a deflection on the right post.

Rugby came out a rejuvenated side in the second half, despite a hamstring injury to Keith and, after dominating possession, scored when Tom M found Max, who passed to Tom W, who finished first time to equalise. Rugby then looked more likely to win, but got caught on the counter, with Atherstone scoring in off the post after passing round Theo, despite cover on the line. Frustration then ensued, with Chris protesting for everything, and Harry green carded for asking if the umpire’s glasses needed cleaning, and despite several penalty corners late on, Rugby succumbed to an unaffordable defeat.

Man of the Match: Isaac for a strong defensive performance.

