HOCKEY: Talented Fin, 11, selected for Warwickshire Under 13s

Crescent pupil earns county call-up two years ahead of some of his team mates

Fin Calder, a Year 6 pupil at Crescent School, has been selected for Warwickshire Hockey’s U13 Academy squad after attending trials at the end of last year.

Securing a spot in the county line-up is no mean feat, but Fin who is 11-years-old has earned the honour a whole two years ahead of some of his Warwickshire Hockey U13 squad peers.

In recognition of his selection Crescent’s Headmaster Joe Thackway proudly presented Fin with his County tie in the school’s assembly last Friday.

Commenting on his selection Fin said: “I am extremely proud and feel privileged to have been selected for the Warwickshire County Squad.”

Fin is now attending regular County training sessions and will be introduced to England Hockey’s Player Pathway, a development programme that helps junior players realise their potential.

Fin had a successful start to his County campaign earlier this month when the U13s team were unbeaten in four matches when they played against teams from Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Head of Sport, Matt Phillips said: “Fin has worked tirelessly at his school and club hockey and he is a key member of Crescent’s U11 boys hockey team. He is a talented player with excellent technical skills and that has clearly been recognised by the County selection team. This is a fantastic achievement, his success is thoroughly deserved.”