HOCKEY: Teams all set for second half of league season

Christmas friendlies and this weekend’s fixtures

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

Fixtures for Saturday, January 12

Ladies 1st – Kettering away

Ladies 2nd – Olton 3rd – Rugby College 12:30

Ladies 3rd – Solihull 3rd – Rugby College 10:30

Ladies 4th – Leamington 5th – Rugby College 14:30

Men’s 1st – Warwick 1st – Hart Field 14:00

Men’s 2nd – Stratford 1st away

Men’s 3rd – Nottingham Players 1st away

Men’s 4th –Leamington 2nd – Rugby School 12:00

Men’s 5th – Cov & NW 3rd away

Men’s 7th – Melton 3rd away

Christmas Friendlies

REWHC Men’s 1st 1 West Bridgford 2: The teams played three lots of 30-minutes for a bit of fitness before kicking off the second half of the season.

West Bridgford scored two short corners, even though Danny made a great save for the first one before a second flick put it past him.

Rugby then scored with some magic from Tom Robson with a brilliant solo goal.

The opponents had a dubious short with the last play of the game after one of them handed off Jack Fisher. A right post deflection put it past the outstretched foot of Connor Robson.

All in all, Rugby can take many positives into next week for the first league game back!

REWHC Men’s 2nd 8 Kettering 1st XI 6: The 2nds were helped by Man of the Match Szymon Oszyjczyk playing and scoring four goals, one from the front of goal and three dragflicks. The first half saw Rugby go 3-2 down but a six-goal second half saw them keep Kettering at bay.

Goals that Szymon didn’t get to score came from Chris Harding slotting away his own rebound, Euan Walker from a tap in, David Odwell pulling a rebound down from above the crossbar and Gareth Unett putting away some strong passing and build-up play.

REWHC Ladies 1st XI 1 Leicester 1: A nice little reverse stick bobble-in from Emma Allroggen saw Rugby draw level. Congratulations to Iz Barber on her debut, and thanks to the ‘alumni’ for returning.

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 8 Wootton Wanderers 2: A post-Christmas friendly the week before our league starts was a good way to get back into the swing of things and Rugby did just that, scoring seven goals by half time.

The second half was not so easy, but they won it 1-0. Natasha Wood, star player of the game, moved back into midfield after a stint or two up front of late and bagged herself a hat-trick and very well deserved Man of the Match award. Other goals were scored by Lara (2), Lou-Lou Danger (2), and Indie Green.