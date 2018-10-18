HOCKEY: Three out of three sees Men’s 1st XI top of the table

Rugby & East Warwickshire round-up

Pictures from the Ladies 3rd XI v Olton and Men’s 6th XI v Tamworth - by Mike Baker

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI v Olton

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

Ladies 1st XI 3 Leek 2

Straight from the off it was apparent that Leek wanted their first three points, moving the ball freely around the back with big hits. After the long journed Rugby found their feet and won a couple of short corners which were not converted.

Although the first short corner of the second half was saved by the keeper, Katie placed the rebound perfectly into goal. Leek came back winning themselves a short corner and yet again Kelly made another goalline save.

Nikki and Man of the Match Roggie were on goal until their efforts were saved off the line by a defender’s foot, earning a penalty flick from which Nikki made it 2-0.

With Leek trying to get back into the game cards came for both teams.

Trying to calm down the play and keep possession led to Rugby’s third goal and they thought the game was in the bag with only five minutes left! However Leek were not ready to lose and piled on the pressure, scoring twice.

Rugby were tired and on the back foot. Leek had one last chance with a final short corner but Belinda read the play perfectly and intercepted their pass and put the ball out. Rugby had managed to hold on to their win.

Warwick Uni 1st XI 0 Ladies 2nd XI 1

After a goalless first half, a quick string of passes from midfield created the perfect opportunity in the D with pressure mounting on Warwick’s defence.

Lara Naylor was placed perfectly on the byline to put away a rebound shot from Laura Harris, neatly between the keeper’s feet.

Man of the Match Ella Taylor made three spectacular saves following penalty corners being awarded. Rugby couldn’t take advantage of Warwick taking off their goalkeeper and bringing on a kicking back.

Warwick won penalty corner in the last minute, but Natalee Faith Marcano sprinted out to the top of the D and reached the ball before Warwick had a chance - game over.

Ladies 3rd XI 2 Olton 4

Rugby started very well with lots of attacking play and brilliant defence. A fantastic run from Grace was edged into the corner of the goal, with Tash scoring the next.

Olton pulled one back and added another with an unlucky short corner strike for 2-2 at half time.

Olton went ahead before a couple of great supporting drives into Olton’s D went unrewarded. Rugby were finally were caught out on a lucky break and for Olton’s final goal.

Rugby & East Warwickshire Men’s 1st XI 4 Northampton Saints 2

After two wins, the 14 picked themselves and Tom Robson set up the first goal as a reverse pass led to a short corner. Luke waltzed past all defenders Gigsy tapped in. Saints equalised from a corner and made it 2-1 with a penalty flick.

Chris Thomas called for a strong start and with a corner won Rugby went tried and tested with Luke Armstrong to Chris Graham for 2-2.

Rugby dominated most of the second half and soon took the lead. Robbo’s reverse was well saved but an alert Jacob Till shot again from mid air, saved again but Gigsy tapped home for 3-2.

Quick reactions from Till led to a quick ball in space to Adam Hewitt who rounded keeper and tomahawked the fourth.

Heroic saves from Jack Fisher and Danny Bell kept the cushion as Saints won multiple corners. Sam Bevin was amazing throughout and a great league debut from James S.

Three from three puts Rugby top of the league.

REWHC 2nd XI 3 Stone 1st XI 3

The 2nd XI got their first point on the board with a hard fought draw. A rebound from the keeper was put away by Beno Wiltshire before a lack of concentration and discipline allowed the equaliser. In the second half Rugby fell behind but levelled through Diamond with a sweetly struck half volley from a rebound off the keeper. Ollie Mourant put Rugby ahead but with five minutes to go, Stone made it 3-3.

A fantastic effort from all. Ollie M was Man of the Match, leading the attacking line.

Belper 7 REWHC 3rd XI 1

A poor first half ended 4-0 and Belper added another three after the break. Davo scored Rugby’s only goal. Man of the match went to Russ.

REWHC 4th XI 9 Khalsa 3rd XI 0

A game that showed lots of promise and sets a statement to the rest of the league.

First-half goals came from Nick Foster, debutant Harry Clarke who was Man of the Match, Owen and Cookie with Nick Thatcher, Cookie, Harry, Foz and Alfie adding the rest.

REWHC 5th XI 4 Olton & West Warwicks 6

Another 10 goal thriller against a strong joint top of the table Olton saw the 5ths pleased with their result as some easier fixtures loom for the next few weeks.

Rugby defended some fierce attacks but also showed some great maturity and lovely flowing outfield play in a game they were never going to win but had the opposition worried and under pressure for short periods.

Goals came Wokka Jnr, Dave Assheton and Man of the Match Keith Slaughter burying a final-whistle penalty flick.

REWHC 6th XI 6 Tamworth 1

The 6ths dominated but struggled to score early on, the goals eventually arriving from Ben, Rob and George before half-time.

Tamworth forced a solid short-corner save from Charlie Bell but, otherwise, Harry King, on debut, and Charlie Crinigan in defence, were mostly untroubled.

Tamworth somehow managed to score just after half time but Rugby were never in danger.

George Spraget bagged a second goal and man of the match DT also picked up two as the hosts ran out easy winners.

Fixtures for Saturday 20th:

L1st v Boots 1st - Rugby College 12.30pm

L2nd v Long Buckby 1st - Rugby School 1pm

L3rd v Old Silhillians - away

L4th v Sutton 6th- Rugby School 10am

M1st v North Stafford 1st - away

M2nd v University of Nottingham 2nd - Hart Field 2pm

M3rd v Nottingham Trent University 1st - Rugby School 12pm

M4th v Leicester 3rd - away

M5th v Old Silhillians 3rd - Rugby School 12pm

M6th v Nuneaton 3rd - away

M 7th v Leicester 4th - Hart Field 3.30pm

