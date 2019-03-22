HOCKEY: Who's playing where this weekend?

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club fixtures and round-up

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey club round-up of last weekend’s action from both the men’s and ladies’ teams and this Saturday’s fixtures.

The Ladies 4ths playing Atherstone 3rds earlier this month

Fixtures for Saturday, March 23rd:

Men’s teams:

Men’s 1st v Hampton in Arden 1st – Hart field 1400

Men’s 2nd v Loughborough Town 2nd away

Men’s 3rd v Beeston 3rd away

Men’s 4th v Market Harborough 2nd – Rugby School 1200

Men’s 6th v Leicester 4th – Hart Field 1530

Men’s 7th v Leamington 3rd away

Ladies’ teams:

Ladies 1st v Edgbaston 1st away

Ladies 2nd v Nuneaton 1st away

Ladies 3rd v Hampton 3rd away

Ladies 4th v Leamington 4th – Rugby School 1000

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 4

Edgbaston 1st XI 2

The game started well with Rugby pressing high and having a few good opportunities. However, Edgbaston got a lucky short corner.

Rugby answered straight back after a scrap on the goal line.

Luke Armstrong had the initial shot and Adam Hewitt tapped it in.

A few minutes later Tom Robson got the ball in the D and tomahawked it into the goal.

The second half started well with Rugby putting pressure on again. This time it resulted in a goal from Jack Fisher, who used his open stick to put the ball in from above his head.

The fourth came about half way through the half when Chris Graham finally slotted a left post deflection.

Edgbaston scored a consolation goal but could not make the comeback.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 2

Harbourne 2nd XI 2

After dominating the first half Rugby should have been in a stronger position than a 1-0 up scoreline at half time. Superb work from forwards Liam Brown and Gareth Unett allowed Toby Bower to open the scoring.

The second half allowed Harbourne back in the game, a miscommunication allowing them an equaliser.

A frenetic ten minutes saw Harbourne take the lead. Rugby could have lost their heads but an interception from Man of the Match Toby saw him drive forward and slip in Gaz for an equaliser.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 1

Nottingham University 3rd XI 5

Fighting against the wind, Rugby started well, holding against the students until a well-worked goal found its way into the net.

Good link-up play between Ryan Hibberd and Xander Bennett nearly found an equaliser.

A second goal came to the students from a short corner that deflected a drag flick into the top of the net.

Rugby countered with a short corner of their own as Xander slotted a rebound into the net.

The second half saw Rugby tire but held strong against long periods of pressure.

The students capitalised on various short corners including one to each post but most of their attempts were saved by Matt Westbury (Nick Foster had them covered though).

The final goal came from a top corner strike from a lone student.

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 1

Oundle 1st XI 4

Travelling away to undefeated league leaders Oundle with 11 players and one injury, the 4s were always in for a tough game.

The first half was a close-fought contest, with Oundle being unable to convert their chances thanks to solid defending from the back, and good phases of attacking play threatening the Oundle D.

Sadly they were able to convert one from a long corner on the final play of the half, doing Rugby an injustice on the half-time scoreboard.

The second half was strong from Rugby again, but Oundle’s three substitutes started to show, with them able to put another in the back of the net. Enter debutant Bradley, who was fed the ball expertly by Manno Jr, turned, beat a player, beat another player and then smacked the ball straight past the keeper for 2-1.

Sadly the Oundle pressure continued to mount and they were able to score another two.

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 2

Warwick 4th XI 1

Warwick scored first, capitalising from a defensive error in the first half. The second half saw a penalty won by Tom Watkins and calmly put away by Max Murphy.

Tom capitalised from an opportunity by Guy Smith to bring Rugby the lead.

The 5ths then got gradually more and more defensive as the half went on, with Gareth, Isaac, Paul and Blue in defence limiting Warwick to very few chances, while Theo made a brilliant recovery to make a crucial save in the final few minutes.

Coalville 4th XI 3

REWHC Men’s 6th XI 2

Coalville applied the pressure and Rugby just about stood up to it.

Then, 15 minutes in, a burst down the right saw a great finish from the Coalville centre forward.

Almost immediately from the restart, a quick free-hit in the Coalville half took Rugby into the D, and Jimmy Royle finished with a great combination of power and accuracy to make it 1-1.

More end to end play followed until half-time.

Two breaks from Coalville led to two more goals. One extremely well finished, and one scramble in the D, and Rugby found themselves 3-1 down.

Despite Archie Houghton pulling one goal back it never looked likely to be enough.

REWHC Ladies 1st XI 6

Matlock 0

The aim to win a short corner from the first push back was realised by Charlie Woolliscroft, who drove through the crowd of white.

Mary Shantikumar then converted a beautiful left strike and Rugby knew the winds of change were with them, 1-0 and Matlock were yet to touch the ball. The second goal came from Emma Allan at a short corner, perfectly delivered from Mary. Nicki Siarbawa then got a straight strike and 3-0.

A goal from Sally Dowling and then another from Charlie on a two-on-one with Nicki kept Rugby ahead in the second half. A final strike saw Rugby finish the game 6-0.

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 4

Warwick 2nd 1

Once nerves were settled, some great passing up the right from Rachel Major saw the midfield piling pressure in the D. And it quickly paid off when Laura moved through to the D, saw and seized the opportunity to convert with a solid slap from the top.

More hassle in the midfield and some solid and steady defending meant it was just a matter of time until Rugby took another. Laura moved it through to Lilla Gane, who belted the ball across to the P spot, where Lara demonstrated a casual deflection round the keeper.

The second half was against the gale force winds, but that didn’t stop Lara’s hopes of a hat-trick. The front-line were making ever more desperate and daring moves for team and personal glory. Lara capitalised from a short corner for her second of the day and completed the hat-trick from an interception leading to a one-on-one with the keeper.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 3

Atherstone 2nd XI 0

From the off, Rugby held the ball up well, making quick passes,leading to lots of goal opportunities. The first goal came from Freya Bennett, where she received it from Annie Galliford, who slipped it past the Atherstone defence, firing it into the bottom right corner.

Going into the second half feeling confidence with a 1-0 lead Rugby continued to increase the pace, making more accurate passes.

They managed to earn a short corner where Grace injected it straight to Nadine Bell, who managed to strike it into the goal.

The team worked the ball from the back creating space on the left for the mids to work it through to the forwards, where Sharon was able to travel with the ball for a one-on-one with the goalie; this enabled her to score a beautiful goal from the top of the D.