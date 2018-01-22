ICE HOCKEY: Great Britain selection for Dunchurch teenager

Austin earns place in Under 18s teams

Austin Mitchell-King, from Dunchurch, has earned selection to the Great Britain Under 18 team ice hockey team.

Having been named as a reserve for the GB Under 16 team last season he has gained full selection this time as he moves up an age group.

Trials were held during the summer at Sheffield and in Dumfries at the end of December. The selected team was announced by Ice Hockey UK last week and Austin was named as the youngest member and ahead of some very good players. The GB team will travel to Tallin in Estonia for their World Championship Tournament in early April.

Austin plays his club ice hockey as a forward player for Coventry Blaze Academy U18 and U20 teams. His goal scoring has ensured that these teams are at the top of their respective leagues – he is presently the leading points scorer in the English Under 20 league.

When he reached his 16th birthday in November he was old enough to ice for senior teams and has played four games for the Coventry Blaze NIHL team (3rd tier of UK Ice Hockey) keeping up with his points scoring record at one per game.

Not content with just his club and international achievements he has again been selected for this season’s Midlands Conference Under 17 team. Last year as one of the younger members he played an integral part in lifting the UK Conference U17 Championship – an achievement he hopes to repeat this coming May at Sheffield.