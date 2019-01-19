ICE HOCKEY: Great year in prospect for Dunchurch brothers

Austin Mitchell-King taking his game to next level in Toronto

The new year has started well for two ice hockey playing brothers from Dunchurch.

Rhodes and Austin Mitchell-King training in Connecticut in July

Rhodes Mitchell-King has been selected for this season’s elite Midlands Under 17 team, as one of its youngest players. This selection has resulted from a number of late night trials on Saturdays during the autumn at the Nottingham Ice Arena. Rhodes, a defence player, is a member of Coventry Blaze Ice Hockey Academy and plays for the Under 18 and Under 20 teams.

Over the previous three seasons he has been selected for the England team at U13, U14 and U15 levels. Last season he was a member of the Midlands U15 team which won the UK Inter-Conference tournament at Sheffield in May. In February he has his final trial for the Great Britain Under 16 team.

His brother Austin has just been announced as returning to the Great Britain Under 18 team for this season. The final trial was held in Dumfries between Christmas and New Year with the team being announced early in the new year.

Last season, as nearly the youngest player, he won gold and promotion with GBU18s in the Under 18 IIHF World Championship tournament in Tallinn, Estonia. This year’s Division 1B tournament takes place in Hungary during April.

Austin was also a member of Coventry Blaze Ice Hockey Academy at Under 18, U20 and NIHL levels last season but has now moved to Toronto to take his game to the next level. He now attends The Hill Academy to study for his Canadian A Level equivalents and to train daily and play extensively in NE America and Canada.