INLINE HOCKEY: Josh, 13, selected for Great Britain

Year 9 student in squad for European Championships in Italy

It’s been a busy few months for Josh Kelly, a year 9 student at Rugby Free Secondary school.

The 13-year-old has been called up again to represent the Great Britain team at the U16s European Inline Championships in Italy later this year.

The Under 12 GB Team, which Josh represented in 2017, brought back gold from the AAU Junior Olympics in California.

Josh has been playing for the Norton Cyclones Inline Team based in Rotherham for the past two seasons.

Although he hasn’t been playing inline hockey that long, he has achieved a lot in his short playing career.

A bonus for the talented youngster is that he has also been selected to represent the Under 15 Midlands Conference as the youngest and only 1st line player in ice hockey. Josh plays for the U15A Nottingham Tigers Ice hockey team.

The dedication and hard work that Josh has been putting in has been paying off and he is delighted to see his efforts rewarded.

The GLL Sports Foundation has been sponsoring Josh for the last two years. The GLL Sport Foundation is an athlete-focused support programme across the UK.

